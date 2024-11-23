Turkey fires pro-Kurdish mayors, citing 'terrorism' DW 11/23/2024





Two Turkish opposition mayors were dismissed from office, Ankara announced Friday, after being found guilty of “terrorism” for their membership in the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). These two mayors are the fifth and sixth pro-Kurdish mayors to be fired over similar accusations in the past two months, including the mayor of Istanbul's most populous district. What do we know about layoffs? The elected mayor of Tunceli, Cevdet Konak, and Mustafa Sarigul, mayor of Ovacik in Tunceli province, southeastern Turkey, were found guilty of belonging to the PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its allies Westerners. The PKK has waged a guerrilla insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead. Both men were sentenced this week to prison terms of six years and three months, the Interior Ministry said, and replaced by state-appointed administrators. Konakis comes from the main pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) party, which is often targeted by Turkish authorities for its alleged links to the PKK. Mustafa Sarigul is a member of the Republican People's Party (CHP). Image: DHA Sarigul is affiliated with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which caused a major upset for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he won local elections in March. Both men told local media on Thursday that the accusations against them were unfounded. Clashes between demonstrators and police following dismissals The dismissals drew angry crowds outside Tunceli town hall, where some tried to force a police cordon, local media reported. Konak's party condemned the layoffs, saying “the government is slowly destroying the will of the people.” Among those previously ousted was Ahmet Ozer, mayor of Istanbul's Esenyurt district, a member of the CHP and accused of having links to the PKK. Several other pro-Kurdish mayors were also ousted from office following previous elections. Erdogan's government defended the firings as part of Ankara's efforts to maintain security. But opposition parties and rights groups say the measures are part of the president's goal to undermine democracy. mm/zc (AP, AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-fires-pro-kurdish-mayors-citing-terrorism/a-70865156 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos