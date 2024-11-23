Trump quickly nominates nominees, but so far skips key transition stepsExBulletin





President-elect Donald Trump attends the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket in Brownsville, Texas, on Tuesday. Brandon Bell/Getty Images .

switch captionBrandon Bell/Getty Images

On the surface, President-elect Donald Trump's transition is ahead of schedule, with expected nominees for nearly every cabinet position already announced. But because of a paperwork glitch, Trump's team is behind schedule in essentially taking over power. They don't have access to agencies and national security briefings that are supposed to help the new administration get started.

Nearly three weeks after the election, the Trump transition has failed to sign at least three required formal agreements, i.e. memorandums of understanding, with the Biden administration. By law, two of these documents were supposed to have been signed before October 1.

One consequence of this is that the president's Cabinet picks are not subject to FBI background checks that the Senate traditionally requires before confirming them.

“This failure undermines the fundamental purpose of the presidential transition laws,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote in a letter sent Thursday to the Biden administration.

Warren's letter, intended to call attention to the delay, demanded that the Biden administration explain why it failed to convince the Trump team to sign these agreements.

“Indeed, President-elect Trump is undermining his administration's ability to address urgent national security threats, health and safety threats, and serious conflicts of interest on the first day of his presidency.” , says the letter.

Much work has been done to standardize and improve the transition process following a commission report on the September 11 terrorist attacks. One of the lesser-known findings is that the long conflict over the 2000 presidential election cut the transition period in half, contributing to the lack of preparedness.

“This waste of time hampered the new administration in identifying, recruiting, authorizing, and obtaining Senate confirmation of key appointments,” the report said. The changes that followed included expedited access to agencies and background checks, so the new administration wouldn't miss a thing.

In a press release, the Trump transition states that it has not ruled out the signing of the agreements.

“Trump-Vance transition attorneys continue to work constructively with Biden-Harris administration attorneys regarding all agreements contemplated by the Presidential Transition Act,” said Brian Hughes, transition spokesperson. Trump-Vance. “We will keep you updated once a decision is made.”

This is almost word for word what they said over two weeks ago.

Team Trump is moving full speed ahead

Although Trump has not taken formal steps to move into the government he will soon lead, he has already announced more than a dozen Cabinet picks, putting him well ahead of schedule.

Eight years ago, Trump announced only one choice: his attorney general; Meanwhile, President Biden had not announced anyone at this point in his transition. But those who study presidential transitions say that pace masks a real worry: Trump's transition is actually lagging behind in other respects and appears to be ignoring usual vetting processes.

It's easy to issue a press release, but the very process of preparing someone for confirmation is difficult. Just look at what happened with Trump's first choice for attorney general, former Congressman Matt Gaetz. He stepped down after days of turmoil over a House ethics investigation into accusations of sex with a minor and drug use. Gaetz said the allegations were unfounded.

The purpose of the transition period is to prepare the new administration for success and ensure that there is no lapse when one administration hands over the keys to the next. David Marchick, who wrote a book on presidential transitions, says he sees no indication that the Trump team is doing the behind-the-scenes work necessary to get these nominees properly vetted and ready for confirmation hearings in early January.

“It's really important so that the government can actually be staffed, so that the country is as safe as possible and the government operates as efficiently as possible,” Marchick said on a call this week by the Council on Foreign Relations. “None of that is happening today.”

What is needed for confirmation

The Senate traditionally requires three things before proceeding with confirmation hearings: an FBI background investigation, an ethics agreement with the Office of Government Ethics and responses to a detailed questionnaire.

The ethics agreement comes at the end of a process in which a potential candidate reviews and resolves conflicts. In some cases, this requires selling shares or terminating business relationships. And traditionally, it starts long before a candidate is even announced.

“There is simply no way that Trump would have cleared these recent nominees through the Office of Government Ethics, because we know that process takes weeks,” said Walter Shaub, a former director of the office who tangled with the first Trump administration on ethics.

In 2017, Senate confirmation of some of Trump's nominees was delayed due to numerous potential conflicts to resolve. Shaub worries that the lesson Trump and his allies have learned from this experience is the wrong one. Rather than starting earlier, he suspects they're trying to go through the whole process.

“The only enforcement mechanism is downstream, that is to say the conflict of interest law which makes it a crime for an official of the executive branch, other than the president or the vice president, to work on things in which he has a financial interest,'” Shaub says.

But he added that there was little risk the Trump administration's Justice Department would pursue such a case.

“They can be absolutely certain that they will never be prosecuted for ethics violations,” Shaub predicted.

Regarding the FBI background check, the Trump transition has not yet signed the memorandum of understanding with the Justice Department needed to begin the process. Trump also harbors a deep distrust of the FBI after being the subject of multiple investigations during and after his presidency, including a raid at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

In a statement, the Justice Department said it was committed to ensuring an orderly and efficient transfer of power.

“We are prepared to provide information to the transition team on our operations and responsibilities, and we are prepared to process requests for security clearances for those who will need access to national security information,” he said. he declared.

Chris Christie, who led Trump's 2016 transition until he was fired two days after the election, said on the Council of Foreign Relations call that he was confident those background checks would eventually happen .

“The president-elect has made it clear that he has no use for the entire Department of Justice,” Christie said. “But the Senate will require it, so FBI background checks will be done on these people, because the Senate will require them to be done.”

But the question of how much of its traditional prerogatives the Senate will demand remains open. Republicans will control the House in January, so what exactly the new committee chairmen will demand may not be clear until early next year.

Some senators have expressed a desire to see background checks, for example, but have not indicated whether they would block Trump's picks without those checks or whether they would stay the course on ethics agreements.

Trump is already talking about touring the Senate using a procedure called hold nominations to put his people in place if his choices face too much resistance or if confirmations move too slowly.

