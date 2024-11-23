Politics
Prabowo plans to decommission all fossil fuel plants within 15 years, but experts are skeptical
JAKARTA, (AP) — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced that his government plans to decommission all coal and other fossil fuel power plants while significantly increasing the country's renewable energy capacity over the next 15 years.
Indonesia is rich in geothermal resources and we plan to phase out all coal-fired power plants and all fossil fuel power plants over the next 15 years. Our plan includes building more than 75 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity during this period, Subianto said at the leaders' summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Brazil on Tuesday.
Subianto also expressed optimism that Indonesia could reach net zero emissions by 2050, a decade earlier than the country's previous 2060 commitment.
Experts and environmental activists welcomed these announcements but hedged their expectations. Indonesia is one of the world's largest producers and consumers of highly polluting coal and most of its energy comes from fossil fuels. More than 250 coal-fired power plants currently power the country and more are under construction, including in new industrial parks where globally important materials such as nickel, cobalt and aluminum are processed.
In 2022, Indonesia's energy sector emitted more than 650 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, the seventh highest level in the world, according to the International Energy Agency. Population and economic growth are expected to triple the country's energy consumption by 2050.
Experts say real changes must be implemented quickly on the ground in Indonesia if the president is serious about his plans. If the government is serious about accelerating the energy transition, efforts to close coal-fired power plants and prevent new permits for the construction of coal-fired power plants must be made clear so that partners, investors and institutions Financial institutions can see the pipeline and progress, Executive Director of the Indonesia-based Center for Economic and Legal Studies Bhima Yudhistira said in a written statement to The Associated Press. While Subianto's predecessor Joko Widodo was in power, Indonesia committed to phasing out – or at least significantly reducing – the use of coal by agreeing to numerous projects with stakeholders international.
This included the largest Partnership Agreement for a Just Energy Transition, worth $20 billion to date. The deal has struggled to make changes on the ground, but it is still a work in progress. The JETP agreements still fall short of the estimated billions of dollars that are needed to develop the infrastructure needed to transition to renewable energy and put existing coal-fired power plants into early retirement.
|
