Donald Trump chooses hedge fund executive Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary





Scott Bessent, founder and CEO of Key Square Group LP, during an interview in Washington, DC, United States, Friday, June 7, 2024.

Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans Friday to nominate hedge fund executive Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary, a move that puts a seasoned market professional and close Trump loyalist in a critical economic position.

The Key Square Group founder was considered a front-runner for the job, alongside a few other close contenders, including former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and private equity executive Marc Rowan.

As Treasury chief, Bessent, 62, will be both America's fiscal watchdog as well as a key official in helping Trump implement his ambitious economic agenda. Both a Wall Street heavyweight and a defender of many of the new president's economic goals, he would take office at a critical time as the United States grapples with a growing economy and long-running debt and deficit problems. date.

Trump, in a statement, called the potential candidate “one of the world's greatest international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists. Scott's story is one of the American dream.”

Like Trump, Bessent favors progressive tariffs and deregulation to boost U.S. businesses and control inflation. In addition, he called for a revival of the manufacturing sector as well as energy independence.

“If you think about the market and what matters, this guy is great,” said a source familiar with Trump's thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about the issue. “Few people know the market better than Bessent.”

The potential candidate also has deep philanthropic ties through Yale University, Rockefeller University and the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust.

One of the obstacles Bessent will have to overcome is his past affiliation with billionaire investor and global progressive gadfly George Soros. He was investment director of the Soros fund.

Trump, however, said Bessent would “support my policies that will boost American competitiveness and end unfair trade imbalances.”

Trump's decision to appoint Bessent to the key post follows a week of intense speculation about who will win. Over the past day, the Wall Street Journal published a report suggesting that Warsh could get the job and then work there until mid-2026, when he would move to the Federal Reserve and serve as president of the bank central after the expiration of Jerome Powell's mandate.

Placing Bessent as Treasurer could then pave the way for Warsh to eventually take over at the Fed, although he is also seen as a contender to head the National Economic Council.

The Treasury Secretary is the linchpin of the White House economic agenda.

Bessent will be Trump's top adviser on budget issues while managing a financial situation that has seen debt and deficits balloon in recent years. The United States has a total debt of more than $36 trillion, of which $28.7 trillion is owed by the public. The deficit is expected to approach $2 trillion again in fiscal 2025, with debt service payments estimated at around $1.2 trillion.

In addition, he will be responsible for contributing to the supervision of financial institutions and leading the fight against financial crimes. He would replace outgoing Secretary of State Janet Yellen, who previously served as Fed chair, the first woman to serve in either role.

Not everyone around Trump is happy with his interest in Bessent.

Last week, Trump confidant Elon Musk endorsed Cantor Fitzgerald chief Howard Lutnick. Others close to the president-elect believe Bessent has not been strong enough in his support for tariffs, even though Warsh has also made public statements against them.

