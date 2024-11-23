Jokowi supports Respati-Astrid in regional elections solo: they are capable





TEMPO.CO, Solo – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, admitted that he supported the couple candidate (paslon) for mayor and deputy mayor of Solo, Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani, because he had confidence in their ability.

“I support (Respati-Astrid) because I trust that they are capable. Able“, said Jokowi during his visit to a village in Kadipiro, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Asked about the results of the Kompas R&D survey which said the number 1 candidate pair, Teguh Prakosa-Bambang Nugroho, was superior in terms of electability with a score of 34.9 percent, Jokowi admitted that he had no problem.

“Yes, I'm fine,” he said simply.

Kompas' R&D survey showed that Respati-Astrid's electability was 23.4 percent. The number of undecided or undecided voters still remains quite high, at 41.7 percent.

Jokowi said it was Respati-Astrid's job to convince these hesitant voters.

“Yes, this is Mas Respati-Astrid’s work,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jokowi and Respasti-Astrid visited the Kadipiro residents' village, located around the elevated railway construction project in Simpang Joglo, Solo.

This National Priority Project (PSN) is a project of the Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub) and the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (Kemen PUPR) which received a budgetary disbursement of IDR 920 billion from APBN.

From observation TempoRespati arrived at the scene first, followed by Jokowi who arrived around 4:30 p.m. WIB. Jokowi and Respati then discussed several points of the elevated railway project. Soon after, Astrid arrived there and joined them both.

When met on the sidelines of the blusukan, Jokowi said his visit to the Simpang Joglo elevated railway project site was only to ensure that future leaders of Solo City would be aware of the project.

“We saw the Joglo crossing. Yes, I just wanted to see it so the future leaders of Solo know, we have a big project that needs to be finished soon because the people here have been waiting for this Joglo to be finished for a long time. “That's all. I just wanted to show that there is a big project here,” Jokowi said.

The former mayor of Solo stressed that development must be sustainable. He does not want to change leaders and development would then stop.

“What we call project development must be sustainable. “Don't let the development leader stop, the program stop, the project stop,” Jokowi said. “It must be completed as soon as possible and continued. And this will be easy if local authorities maintain good relations with the central government. »

Meanwhile, Respati said that the blusukan with Jokowi increased his enthusiasm for himself and Astrid. He said Jokowi's message included how future development could be sustainable.

“His message is that there must also be good communication with the central government,” Respati said.

In the 2024 solo regional elections, two candidate pairs are competing, namely the number 1 candidate pair Teguh-Bambang which is supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) and the number 2 candidate pair Respati-Astrid which is supported by advanced Indonesia. Coalition or KIM Plus.

