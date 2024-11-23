Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye

Head of Communications of the Presidency Fahrettin Altun spoke at the opening session of the Istanbul Energy Forum organized by Anadolu Agency (AA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources under the theme “Common Future, Common Goals”.

Stressing that energy is one of the most critical elements of geopolitical competition on a global scale, communications chief Altun indicated that control of energy resources is at the heart of the global power struggle as as the main element.

Stating that the history of the modern world is also a history of colonialism, if we look back, communications chief Altun continued:

“The exploitation of the energy resources of non-Western worlds by the West is at the heart of this. Against this policy of exploitation, which is the basis of global injustice, Trkiye, under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, fight for global justice with the call for a more just world, while engaging in a fight for global justice and liberation through its investments in the energy sector, our country has made giant strides today. today to reduce its dependence on foreign energy, increase resource diversity and become an energy hub, ensuring security of energy supply, maximizing the use of its own resources, leading in renewable energy and accessing. safely to nuclear energy sources.

Communications Chief Altun stressed that these measures were made possible thanks to the resolute and determined leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, indicating that they are also extremely vital and significant measures for the global reputation and brand value of Trkiye.

Communications Manager Altun emphasized that a key aspect of Trkiye's communication model, established according to President Erdoan's vision, is to further strengthen Trkiye's brand value.

Communications Chief Altun stressed that they attach particular importance to promoting the country's investments and vision in the energy sector as part of their efforts to this end. He explained that they are still engaged in activities along these lines.

“Trkiye sees energy not as a catalyst for conflicts and crises, but rather as a means to foster regional and global cooperation”

Communications manager Altun said that this forum, organized by Anadolu Agency in coordination with the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, is the result of efforts to further strengthen the country's brand value.

He stressed that one of the main objectives of the forum is to establish a platform for national and international cooperation in the field of energy and added:

“More importantly, this platform serves as a channel for dialogue. Today, our world faces significant global energy challenges amid geopolitical crises, regional conflicts, climate change-induced natural disasters, and supply chain disruptions. is essential to meet these complex and demanding challenges. As our president has often emphasized, Trkiye views energy not as a catalyst for conflicts and crises, but rather as a means to foster regional and global cooperation against the asymmetrical unidirectional, top-down flow. of knowledge that governs the energy sector, one of our objectives in this context is to establish a pluralistic terrain for the production and dissemination of knowledge where all actors can speak for themselves and engage in dialogue between them. Without a doubt, this asymmetry in the. The flow of information is one of the critical elements fueling global injustice. »

Altun said that thanks to the patronage and support of President Erdoan, this platform will serve as a strong alternative channel of communication and interaction in response to the global asymmetric information flow in the energy sector.

Head of Communications Altun expressed his gratitude to President Erdoan for his contributions, patronage and actions on behalf of the country, wishing that the forum will augur well for the nation, the region and all humanity.