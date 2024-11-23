PM Modi receives Global Peace Award for welfare of Indian-American minority





The initiative aims to unite and promote the well-being of Indian-American minorities in the United States. (Deposit) Washington: The Association of American Indian Minorities (AIAM), a newly formed non-governmental organization, was launched Friday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sligo, Maryland. The initiative aims to unite and promote the well-being of minority communities within the Native American community in the United States. During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded (in absentia) the Dr Martin Luther King Jr World Peace Award for the upliftment of minorities. The award was jointly presented by Washington Adventist University and AIAM, recognizing his efforts towards inclusive development and the well-being of minorities. Renowned Sikh philanthropist Jasdip Singh was appointed founder and chairman of AIAM, supported by a seven-member board of directors representing various Indian minority communities. These members include Baljinder Singh and Dr Sukhpal Dhanoa (Sikhs), Pawan Bezwada and Elisha Pulivarti (Christians), Dipak Thakker (Hindu), Juned Qazi (Muslim) and Nissim Reuben (Indian Jew). Addressing the gathering, AIAM President Jasdip Singh highlighted the organization's role in promoting Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. “Under Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has adopted a comprehensive approach, ensuring equal opportunities for every citizen, regardless of their living conditions. religion, caste or sect,” he said. Satnam Singh Sandhu, MP and President of the Indian Minorities Federation, highlighted India's transformation under Prime Minister Modi. He hailed the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' approach, saying it has eradicated the culture of appeasement and created an atmosphere of communal harmony and equal opportunities. Members of India's minority community have praised Prime Minister Modi for upholding India's constitutional commitment to secularism and fostering global recognition of the nation. They also condemned attempts to create communal divisions, saying minorities in India are now resisting false narratives aimed at disrupting the country's unity and progress. AIAM is called upon to play a crucial role in promoting unity among American Indians and amplifying their contributions to the multicultural fabric of the United States. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

