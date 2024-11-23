Donald Trump's money conviction postponed indefinitely





Donald Trump's sentencing in the Manhattan hush-hush case has been delayed indefinitely, erasing all criminal proceedings from the president-elect's election calendar as he prepares to return to the White House.

Judge Juan Merchan agreed Friday to postpone sentencing, which was scheduled to take place next week, until he rules on Trump's lawyers' request that the case be immediately dismissed in the interests of justice.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who brought the criminal charges in question, indicated he would oppose the dismissal request.

Merchan's decision makes it increasingly unlikely that Trump will face consequences from the four criminal cases brought against him in recent years.

In a statement, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung welcomed the postponement, writing: All false legal attacks against President Trump are now destroyed and we focus on rebuilding America.

The two federal cases, one involving alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and the other related to the retention of classified documents, are being closed by Joe Biden's Justice Department, according to its long-standing policy of not prosecuting sitting presidents.

Another election interference case, brought by Georgia state prosecutors, is stalled as an appeals court decides whether it should be thrown out because of an undisclosed relationship between the district attorney and a prosecutor to lead the case.

Trump's lawyers were already trying to argue that the New York case, the only one of four to go to trial, should be thrown out in light of the Supreme Court's decision to grant U.S. presidents broad immunity for acts officials committed during their mandate.

But Trump was still unlikely to face prison time because the nonviolent crimes he was convicted of earlier this year, for falsifying business records as part of a scheme to pay a porn actor for conceal an alleged affair, rarely result in incarceration.

Despite successfully avoiding criminal prosecution, Trump remains embroiled in civil litigation and is still required to pay more than $450 million after being found guilty of inflating the value of his assets during representations to banks.

He was also ordered, in two different cases, to pay more than $88 million to E Jean Carroll, a writer who claimed Trump assaulted her in the 1990s and later defamed her.

Trump is appealing these civil judgments.

