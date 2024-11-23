Starmer accelerates post-Brexit reset with recruitment of EU relations sherpa

Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging. At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Learn more

Sir Keir Starmer has launched the search for a sherpa to guide his post-Brexit reset with the European Union ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House.

The Prime Minister is stepping up efforts to rebuild ties with Brussels, recruiting a second permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office, primarily focused on the UK's relationship with the EU.

A job advert published Friday evening says the 200,000-a-year high-level role will help renew the government's relationship with the bloc.

The successful candidate will be subject to significant public scrutiny and political attention, the message warns.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer on mission to build closer ties with Europe ( P.A. )

The recruitment of an EU Sherpa, the Prime Minister's principal and personal representative at international summits and engagements, comes just weeks before Mr Trump's inauguration.

His re-election poses a significant challenge for Sir Keir, with the new administration leaving Britain at a crossroads between closer alignment with the EU or the US.

Stephen Moore, who advises Mr Trump as he prepares for his term in office, said the UK had to choose between the economic model of the European Union and that of the United States.

Sir Keir's appointment of a new post-Brexit supremo is the latest sign he is serious about rebuilding bridges with Europe after years of strained relations under the Tories.

The main responsibility of this position is to report to the Prime Minister and Minister for European Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, on the EU reset and international economic issues.

The second permanent secretary will also oversee the development of trade between the UK and the EU, including the renewal of the existing trade and cooperation agreement between Britain and Brussels, which will take place next year.

That will mean taking responsibility for issues such as whether Britain will strike a veterinary deal with the bloc to cut red tape for exporters.

open image in gallery Donald Trump's return to the White House places Britain at a crossroads, having to opt for closer ties with the EU or a possible free trade deal with the United States. ( Getty Images )

They will have 100 people, including the intergovernmental secretariat for relations with the EU.

James MacCleary, the Lib Dems' Europe spokesman, said it was vital we repair our broken relationship with the EU.

It is positive to see that the Government is seeking to repair our broken relationship with the EU. It is imperative to strengthen trade ties with our European allies, he added.

The urgency of Sir Keir's post-Brexit reset was heightened last week when Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned of the continued economic consequences of Britain's abandonment of Europe. Great Britain.

Speaking at the annual dinner at Mansion House in the City of London, Mr Bailey said Brexit had taken a toll on the economy, adding that we must be attentive and welcome opportunities to rebuild relationships while respecting the decision. of the British people.

Last month, Treasury Minister Tulip Siddiq warned that 60% of the impact of Brexit has yet to materialize in a damning assessment of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Reacting to the job offer, Dr Mike Galsworthy, chairman of the European Movement UK, said: Everyone knows the last government botched negotiations with the EU, leaving many pieces missing.

It is therefore a good thing that this government is re-engaging in a positive way.

However, I hope that this new sherpa will actually be allowed to arrive somewhere, rather than being held back in base camp by a government keen to reset its relationship with its closest trading partner, but also keen not to give the impression of doing so.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of campaign group Best for Britain, said: “Brexit red tape continues to hobble British businesses and, with further global economic upheaval on the horizon, it has never been possible to achieve a better trade deal with our largest market and closest allies. more important or urgent.

It is right that the government is looking for an experienced hand to achieve this objective and achieve the results that will make the biggest difference, such as beneficial regulatory alignment and a youth mobility programme.