Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan delivered a speech at the Istanbul Energy Forum.

ENERGY, ALONG WITH TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATIONS, IS THE ENGINE OF DEVELOPMENT

Energy, alongside transportation and communications, is the engine of development, President Erdoan said. Energy is also the first condition for industrialization and growth. Access to sufficient, high-quality and clean energy, at reasonable prices and in an uninterrupted manner, i.e. security of energy supply, is of crucial importance for all countries, in development as developed.

The crises that have erupted in the region in recent history have repeatedly demonstrated the vital importance of security of energy supply for national economies, President Erdoan said. The war between Russia and Ukraine, which has just passed its thousandth day, attests to the risks of foreign energy dependence. Trkiye is one of the countries that easily overcame this turbulent period thanks to its balanced relations with both warring parties. Our European friends, however, themselves felt the energy crisis triggered by the war and experienced immense difficulties.

President Erdoan continued his speech as follows: We must understand that even though there is currently no current energy supply crisis, it is still important to always be prepared for energy supply security. In line with this understanding, we have built our energy policies on ensuring the security of energy supply without harming nature, entrusted to us by our children.

As the Turkish economy grows, our energy needs also increase year by year.

Noting that the Turkish economy has experienced uninterrupted growth over the past 14 years despite all the problems in the region and the global economy, President Erdoan said: We will inshallah continue to grow above the world average. As Turkey's economy grows, our population increases, our country's prosperity increases, and our industrialization increases, our need for energy also increases year by year. Considering that we will never compromise on the economic growth and prosperity of our country, nor on the development and industrialization of our country, we apparently have no other way than to release all the resources in our possession .

Stressing that Trkiye strives to make the best use of the nation's potential in all areas, from mining to oil, from natural gas to wind and solar energy, the President said: We are not neglecting any area and let us continue with determination our path towards fully independent development also in the energy field, without worrying about the pressures and criticisms coming from fringe pseudo-ecological groups. No matter who says what, we are determined to ensure that our country is not dependent on anyone in any area, including energy.

THE NOTION OF GROWTH AT ANY COST HAS NO PLACE IN OUR CULTURE OR CIVILIZATION

Emphasizing that Trkiye is carrying out exploration activities not only in Trkiye but also abroad in the field of gold mining, President Erdoan said: We plan to start production in one of the gold deposits of Niger by 2025. Recently, we made a major discovery of rare earth elements, considered a strategically important resource for advanced technologies, particularly for the defense industry. We discovered the world's second largest reserve of rare earth elements in Beylikova, Eskiehir. We aim to expand our production in this area and become an important supplier. Fossil energy resources, on the other hand, maintain their energy dominance despite growing backlash. Trkiye has also made great progress in this area. In natural gas and oil, we have built one of the most modern exploration and production fleets in the world, including four deep-sea drilling vessels and two seismic research vessels as well as other vessels support.

Noting that at the COP29 Climate Action Summit of world leaders in Baku, they once again saw up close the frightening dimensions that the issues of climate change and the environment have reached, President Erdoan said: The notion of growth at all costs has no place in our culture or in our culture. civilization. In the last century, our world suffered greatly from the mentality that a drop of oil was more valuable than human blood flowing in streams.

WE PURSUE HUMAN-ORIENTED POLICIES THAT CAUSE NO DAMAGE TO NATURE

Stressing that human life, freedoms and justice are also violated while energy resources are controlled by the hands of dictators, putschists and tyrants, President Erdoan said: It is impossible that this cruel system, based on Exploitation and greed continue in the world. 21st century. Without valuing humanity and the environment, the global economy cannot prosper, energy security cannot be ensured, and world peace cannot be achieved. We must remember that while meeting our own needs, we must also leave a cleaner and more livable world to future generations. In all areas, including energy, we pursue policies of the highest responsibility that are people-oriented and do not harm nature.

Drawing attention to the huge investments made by Trkiye in clean and renewable energy over the past 22 years, President Erdoan said: We are implementing megaprojects in various fields such as wind, geothermal, solar and nuclear. We have increased the share of renewable energy in our total installed energy capacity to 60%, placing us fifth in Europe and eleventh globally. Our goal is to be top three in renewable energy in Europe and top nine in the world by 2025. We will inshallah increase our installed wind and solar power capacity from the current 31,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts by 2035.

Source: Presidency of the Republic of Trkiye