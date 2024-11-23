How Nancy Mace went from LGBTQ+ ally to anti-trans figurehead

Nancy Mace, the congresswoman who spearheaded the ban on trans bathrooms at the U.S. Capitol, wasn't always a culture war warrior. In fact, just two years ago, she was one of the few Republicans to support LGBTQ+ equality bills.

So what happened?

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace filed a resolution on Monday, November 18, to restrict access to single-sex spaces, based on the corresponding biological sex.

This includes restrooms and locker rooms and concerns members of the House of Representatives, officers and employees of the lower house of Congress.

When asked about the proposal, she admitted that the restrictions were introduced because of new Democrat Sarah McBride, who will become the first trans person in Congress when she takes her seat in January after winning election for Delawares at-large district .

Delaware Democratic congressional candidate Sarah McBride hugs Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

“I will absolutely 100% stand in the way of any man wanting to be in a woman's bathroom, in our locker room, in our locker room. I'll be there to fight you every step of the way, “Mace said.

Nancy Mace's anti-trans proposal passed a day later on Trans Day of Remembrance, with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson confirming: “Single-sex facilities in the Capitol and office buildings, such as restrooms, locker rooms and locker rooms are reserved for individuals. of this biological sex. Women deserve women-only spaces.”

Johnson also pointed out: Each member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol.

Democrats, such as trans lawmaker Zooey Zephyr and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett, opposed the move, while their Republican colleagues supported Mace.

Nancy Mace introduced the resolution to ban transgender people from women's spaces. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Write for MSNBCjournalist Brad Polumbo said he was surprised to see Mace delve so deeply into the anti-LGBTQ+ culture wars because, “when I interviewed her in 2021, shortly after taking office, she presented as a pro-LGBT and a social moderate.” .

This interview was published by the curator Washington Examinerand Mace said she strongly supports LGBTQ+ rights and believes no one should be discriminated against.

I have friends and family [who] identify as LGBTQ, she said. It is important to understand how they feel and how they were treated. Having been around gay, lesbian and transgender people has informed my opinions throughout my life.

She added that she does not view divisions on equality issues as “black and white,” adding: “Religious freedom, the First Amendment, gay rights and transgender equality can all coexist.”

But she emphasized that she was a constitutionalist and said, “We must ensure that anti-discrimination laws do not violate First Amendment rights or religious freedom.” »

Mace's words were apparently reflected in her actions when she co-sponsored the 2021 edition. Fairness for All Acta Republican alternative to the Equality Act that would “prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity, and protect the free exercise of religion.”

She also voted for legislation regarding loans for LGBTQ+ businessesshe was the only Republican to sponsor a bill that sought to create a center for LGBTQ+ veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs and, in 2022, he was one of 47 Republicans to support the Respect for Marriage Act.

I have always supported and will always support every American's right to marry, this vote is no different,” she said. wrote on his website. “I believe that two people, regardless of skin color, gender, orientation or otherwise, should be free to marry each other.

If gay couples want to be as happily or miserably married as heterosexual couples, they have more power.

These progressive approaches from a seemingly socially centrist Republican are a far cry from the anti-trans narratives Mace now advocates: she has posted or sent responses about trans people and bathrooms. more than 300 times in just three days.

To many, the move might seem inconceivable, but it could be part of a public relations exercise aimed at winning support from the most right-wing sections of his party and from President-elect Donald Trump. He once supported his opponent in the Republican primary and called Mace “terrible,” saying, in his usual, unsubtle way, that she was “despised by almost everyone.”

Whatever the reason for this dramatic turnaround, Mace's resolution will likely have a ripple effect across a divided nation, emboldening those who seek to disenfranchise transgender people and exclude them from public life.

