Who is Pam Bondi, Trump's new nominee for U.S. Attorney General? | Donald Trump News





United States President-elect Donald Trump has chosen another loyalist to be the next attorney general after his first choice, former Congressman Matt Gaetz, withdrew from the contest following days of controversy.

Trump announced Thursday that he was nominating Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general, to be the nation's next federal prosecutor.

For too long, the partisan Justice Department has been used as a weapon against me and other Republicans. Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ on its goal of fighting crime and making America safe again, he said in a social media post.

He made the appointment after Gaetz's nomination drew criticism from lawmakers in both major U.S. political parties.

The Florida Republican was investigated by the House Ethics Committee for illegal activities, including allegations that he had sexual relations with an underage 17-year-old girl. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Bondi's nomination, which must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, has also caused a stir, with observers pointing to past controversies, including a 2013 Trump Foundation donation to a political action committee that supported her.

Here's what you need to know about the candidate:

Who is Pam Bondi?

Bondi, 59, made history in 2010 when she was elected Florida's first female attorney general, a position she held from 2011 to 2019.

A Tampa native, she had spent more than 18 years as a prosecutor in the Hillsborough County State's Attorney's Office, but was relatively unknown in national political circles when she served as chief U.S. state's attorney.

When she was Florida's attorney general, Bondi highlighted human trafficking issues and urged strengthening state laws against traffickers.

His resume contrasts with that of Gaetz, who has little of the traditional experience expected of an attorney general, a position that holds massive decision-making power over which cases to pursue and how to direct federal law enforcement .

The FBI; Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the US Marshals Service all answer to the Attorney General. The attorney general also oversees regional federal prosecutors, called U.S. attorneys, across the country.

She is certainly qualified for the job on paper, David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Florida who now works as a defense attorney, told the Reuters news agency.

She spent her life pursuing business. She has a resume, compared to that of the last candidate.

Bondi speaks at a Trump campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on November 2, 2024, three days before Trump's re-election. [Sam Wolfe/Reuters]

What is his relationship with Trump?

Bondi has been in Trump's orbit for years and was one of his earliest supporters, supporting the former president during his successful 2016 campaign for the White House.

She gained national attention with appearances on Fox News as a Trump defender and had a notable speaking slot at the 2016 Republican National Convention, where he became the party's nominee.

During his speech, some in the crowd began chanting “Lock her up” about Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Rodham Clinton. Bondi replied: Lock her up, I love it.

After Trump won the election, she served on his transition team before also becoming a member of his commission on opioid and drug abuse during his first administration.

She was also part of Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial, in which he was accused of pressuring Ukraine to conduct a corruption investigation into his rival, current President Joe Biden, by refusing any military aid to the country.

Trump was acquitted by the US Senate.

Bondi sits next to Trump as he speaks about gun safety in schools at the White House in 2018 [Leah Millis/Reuters]

What was the donation controversy about?

Bondi personally solicited a political contribution from Trump in 2013 as his office considered whether to join New York in suing over fraud allegations involving Trump University, a for-profit education company.

The Trump Foundation donated $25,000 to a political action committee that supported it, a potential violation of the federal ban on charities helping political candidates.

When the donation made headlines in 2016, Bondi denied that Trump's $25,000 was linked to his decision not to file a lawsuit against Trump University, saying his office had made all relevant documents public .

The Trump campaign attributed the failure to properly disclose the donation to a series of unfortunate coincidences and errors.

Trump's eponymous charitable foundation agreed to dissolve in 2018 under court supervision after a lawsuit filed by New York's attorney general accusing Trump of misusing the foundation to advance his 2016 presidential campaign and his businesses. The foundation was also ordered to pay a $2 million fine.

After Bondi's nomination was announced Thursday, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group, called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to fully investigate the Trump-Bondi scandal.

What else should we know about Bondi?

Most recently, Bondi served as chair of the Center for Litigation at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank created by former members of the Trump administration to lay the groundwork should he win a second term.

She sharply criticized the criminal proceedings against the former president and Jack Smith, the special prosecutor who brought charges against Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results as well as his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Bondi was part of a group of lawyers who wrote an amicus brief to defend Trump in the classified documents case, saying Smith was illegally appointed.

During a radio appearance, she also blasted Smith and other prosecutors who have charged Trump with horrible people whom she accused of trying to make a name for themselves by going after Donald Trump and by militarizing our justice system.

In 2020, she also spread the big lie pushed by Trump and his allies that the election was stolen from her. We won Pennsylvania and we want every vote to be counted fairly, Bondi said at the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/22/who-is-pam-bondi-trumps-new-nominee-for-us-attorney-general The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos