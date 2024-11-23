Understanding what the new Brazil-China agreements are

China and Brazil signed more than twice as many agreements as last year during President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's state visit to Beijing. During the Brazilian president's visit in April 2023, 15 agreements were signed between the two countries. This time, 37 documents, including memorandums, agreements, plans, protocols and letters of intent, were signed.

The first agreement on the list expands the partnership between the two countries. Strategic partnerships are an important element of Chinese foreign policy and Brazil was the first country in the world to establish such a partnership with China in 1993, under the governments of Jiang Zemin and Itamar Franco.

The partnership was renamed the Brazil-China Community of Destiny for a fairer world and a more sustainable planet. For Javier Vadell, professor at the Department of International Relations, it was “very important” that the new level of the bilateral relationship was renamed.

Recently, China's most important partnerships have adopted this name. “The idea of ​​a community of shared destiny means a level of trust in the bilateral relationship that is higher than that of the global strategic partnership,” explains Vadell.

Brazil's relationship with China's Belt and Road Initiative

The signed agreements end months of debate and speculation over whether Brazil could join China's largest international cooperation project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The second agreement on the list confirmed the “third option” suggested by both sides: the decision to synergize Brazilian policies and the BRI.

Vadell considers that the difference between the result obtained on Wednesday (20) and Brazil's official entry into the initiative is of no importance.

For Brazilian geopolitical analyst Marco Fernandes, what is missing is a more strategic public debate in Brazil about what more coherent partnerships with China would mean.

“It’s become a ‘flu’ [referring to one of the biggest rivalries between Brazilian soccer teams] if Brazil enters the Belt and Road Initiative. The main question is not there, but rather how to strengthen economic relations between Brazil and China.”

The agreement is specifically called Cooperation Plan to establish synergies between the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC, in Portuguese), the New Brazilian Industry, the Ecological Transformation Plan, the South American Integration Routes Program and the Belt and Road Initiative.

“All of this – the Lula government's programs and future programs – will be linked to the Belt and Road Initiative. So there’s no difference,” Vadell says.

The plan – which will last 10 years and can be renewed – determines the strengthening of the Brazil-China Cooperation Fund for the Expansion of Productive Capacity for Sustainable Development, an instrument created in June of this year following the VII Meeting Cosban. The fund is managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES, in Portuguese) and the China-Latin America and Caribbean Industrial Cooperation Investment Fund.

Furthermore, in two months, two working groups will present a first proposal for priority projects in terms of “financial cooperation” and “infrastructure, development of production chains, ecological and technological transformation”.

“This would constitute the heart of the 'synergy' between the Belt and Road initiative and Brazil's priority projects,” said Marco Fernandes.

These two months could be enough to deepen the debate and, at the same time, “give Lula time to understand what the orientation of this first Trump administration will be”, estimates Fernandes.

Despite the trade surplus with China ($51.1 billion in 2023), the analyst criticizes the fact that trade remains very unbalanced: “Brazil mainly exports raw materials. About 90% is made up of four or five products – iron ore, soybeans, crude oil, corn and meat – and we import manufactured goods.

At the same time, he says China has the capacity to invest more in Brazil. “In the last two years, China has invested very little in Brazil: $1.2 billion, $1.3 billion, which is a very low figure for a country like China and for a country like Brazil. Brazil.

He also discusses the memorandum of understanding between Telebras and Spacesail, a company that provides satellite telecommunications services. “It would be an alternative to [Elon] Musk’s Starlink, which today dominates almost half of the Brazilian satellite Internet market,” says Fernandes.

“This would be a very important step forward for the Brazil-China partnership, giving Brazil options, alternatives to someone who is now a member of the Trump administration.”

Family farming

For two years, partnerships in family farming have developed between the two countries. One of the pioneering initiatives is the Association for International Popular Cooperation, Baobab, which organizes machinery exchange projects for family farming and bio-input factories.

One of the agreements provided for the creation of a joint mechanization and artificial intelligence laboratory for family farming between the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology. Technology. The National Semi-Arid Institute (INSA, in Portuguese) and the China Agricultural University will be responsible for implementing the project.

Other agreements refer to protocols for the export of agricultural products such as fresh grapes, fish derivatives, sesame, among others.

However, regarding agri-food products, there is a memorandum on technological cooperation and pesticide regulation. One of China's top export products to Brazil in 2022 was pesticides, worth $2.91 billion.

