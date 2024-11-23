Rare Bushra Bibi outburst ruffles many feathers – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, has said that the party's planned protest on November 24 will not be postponed.

In a rare video message on Thursday, Bushra Bibi, who usually refrains from public appearances or interviews, said there was no truth in reports of a change in the date of the protests.

The date of the protest could only be changed if Imran Khan is released from prison and given an action plan to the public, Mr Khan's wife said in a video message shared on the official PTI X account.

She asked the public not to believe the reports and come out of their homes on November 24 to join the protest.

The video message came hours after the Islamabad High Court ruled the PTI protest illegal and ordered the federal government to maintain law and order in the federal capital without disrupting public life.

Conspiracy

In her message, Bushra Bibi also made revelations about the alleged conspiracy of foreign powers to overthrow her husband's government and blamed these foreign powers for it.

She claimed that after Mr Khan arrived barefoot to visit Medina, the then army chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa started receiving calls about the former prime minister.

Ms Bibi accompanied Mr Khan during the visits from 2018 to 2021.

Without naming a country, the former first lady said: When he [Mr Khan] income, [Gen] Bajwa started receiving calls [asking] Who did you bring to power? We are abolishing Sharia law in this country, and you have brought a supporter of Sharia law. We don't want him.

Ms Bibi claimed her husband never made the matter public and said General Bajwa and his family should be questioned about it. Multiple media outlets claimed Thursday evening that the former general had denied the allegations, while her claims also sparked widespread concern within party circles, with many saying her remarks could harm ongoing efforts behind the scenes.

Mr. Khan's wife also asked the police and law enforcement agencies not to go overboard in their actions against the party's peaceful protesters.

She claimed that her husband had been held in cramped space for more than a year and asked if it was not the duty of lawyers and judges to provide justice for her husband.

Peaceful protest

An equally defiant tone was adopted by PTI leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, who said the party had stood against the establishment and was committed to holding the protest on the announced date.

We have a plan B, a plan C and even a plan D to prove that November 24 is a last call of party founder Imran Khan, said Bhachar, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly of Punjab.

At a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Thursday, Bhachar warned of a reenactment of the May 9 violence if the government used force against protesters.

He claimed that the PTI had planned a peaceful protest in Islamabad, but we cannot give any guarantee that it will remain peaceful.

Commenting on the negotiations with the government, he said the ruling coalition had no power and the PTI could not start a dialogue with pawns.

The PTI leader said the government was already blocking access to Lahore and other cities.

Mansoor Malik in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 22, 2024

