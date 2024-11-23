Donald Trump to nominate Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary, ending bitter battle for key position: sources





President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated hedge fund mogul Scott Bessent as his next Treasury secretary, ending a tough race that has seen fierce struggles among power players across Wall Street.

I am very pleased to nominate Scott Bessent as the 79th Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Trump wrote in his announcement published on Truth Social.

Scott is widely respected as one of the world's leading international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists, the president-elect said of the Treasury pick.

Bessent “gave a thumbs up” Thursday night during a meeting with Trump, 78, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., a source familiar with the situation told the Post.

An avalanche of last-minute information in the media had brought to light several candidates for the position. On Thursday evening, the Wall Street Journal reported that financier Kevin Warsh met with Trump on Wednesday about the Treasury job — and possibly replacing Jerome Powell as head of the Fed when his term expires in 2026.

Trump also met with Marc Rowan, the billionaire boss of buyout firm Apollo Global Management, at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week about the Treasury's role.

Bessent, a former George Soros executive, is a loyal ally of Donald Trump and a supporter of his economic policies. REUTERS

Bessent, the 62-year-old founder of Key Square Group, has repeatedly supported the president-elect's pro-tariff stance in a series of opinion pieces and media appearances over the past year .

Scott's story is one of the American dream, Trump said Friday, noting that Bessent has long been a strong advocate of the America First agenda.

On the eve of our great country's 250th anniversary, he will help me usher in a new golden age for the United States, as we strengthen our position as the world's leading economy, center of innovation and entrepreneurship, destination of capital, while still and undoubtedly maintaining the US dollar as the world's reserve currency, he added.

Unlike previous administrations, we will ensure that no American is left behind in the next, greatest economic boom, and Scott will lead this effort for me and for the great people of the United States of America.

A source close to Trump's transition team told the Post earlier Friday that the hedge fund executive was “being vetted” for the role ahead of a formal announcement.

“If you want to hire a genius loyal to the president, Scott is the right person,” said a source familiar with the matter.

President-elect Trump conducted a final round of interviews for the job Wednesday at his Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach. Getty Images

A faction of Trump World had been lobbying for Bessent for weeks, trying to outmaneuver Howard Lutnick – the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chairman of the Trump transition team – in what reportedly escalated into a bitter “knife battle” for the coveted role.

An insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Lutnick, a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, was ultimately given the Commerce secretary job “to calm things down” .

After Lutnick left the Treasury race, sources said Trump continued to conduct interviews to determine his options. Both Bessent and Rowan were spotted at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday.

“All the major investors and hedge funds have said that Scott Bessent is their number one pick because of his understanding of macroeconomics,” said one veteran Wall Street insider.

A source briefed on Rowan's interview said the 62-year-old was “an anti-tariff guy and that wasn't a solution for the president.”

Another staunch Trump loyalist and major donor, billionaire hedge fund boss John Paulson, stepped down from his administration post just a week after the Nov. 5 election.

Marc Rowan was another favorite for this position. AFP via Getty Images

A South Carolina native, Bessent was previously George Soros' chief investment officer and was instrumental in the Hungarian-born moneyman's “Black Wednesday” trade in 1992.

The bet against the pound “broke the Bank of England,” earning Soros a mind-boggling $1 billion payday that cemented his reputation as a titan of global finance.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, Bessent said Trump's second presidential term would usher in “a revitalized economy for all Americans.”

Bessent also lambasted the Biden-Harris administration for presiding over four years of “reckless spending” that saw Uncle Sam's debt hit a whopping $35 trillion this year.

“The Biden administration's mismanagement has created serious challenges that Mr. Trump will have to overcome,” Bessent said in the Nov. 10 op-ed, adding that Trump “has a mandate to re-privatize the U.S. economy through deregulation and tax reform to spur supply-side growth that he achieved during his first term.

The announcement also ends weeks of a bitter “knife battle” between the hedge fund boss and Trump's transition co-chair, Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald. P.A.

Much of Trump's 2017 tax cuts will expire next year, giving Bessent an opportunity to help shape fiscal policy under the new commander in chief.

My administration will restore the freedom, strength, resilience and efficiency of our capital markets, Trump's announcement continued. We will reinvigorate the private sector and help curb the unsustainable trajectory of the federal debt.

As a long-time champion of Middle America and American industry, Scott will support my policies that will boost U.S. competitiveness and end unfair trade imbalances, work to create an economy that puts growth first plan, especially with our upcoming global energy dominance. added. Together, we will make America rich again, prosperous again, affordable again, and most importantly, great again!

The president-elect has already tapped Tesla titan Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new Department of Government Effectiveness and tighten the federal government's purse strings.

Diana Glebova contributed reporting.

