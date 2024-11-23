Who is Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general?





EPA

United States President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi as his nominee for attorney general, hours after Matt Gaetz, his first choice, withdrew.

If confirmed by the Senate, the role means Bondi would be responsible for the Justice Department and its roughly $45 billion ($35.7 billion) budget.

Once Florida's first female attorney general, she would play a key role in defending any legal challenges to Trump's policies and implementing his vow to remake the department.

Some view Bondi, 59, as a less controversial choice than Gaetz, who has faced scrutiny following allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Gaetz denied the allegations, but said he hoped to avoid an “unnecessarily prolonged brawl in Washington” by stepping down.

Who is Pam Bondi?

Announcing his selection, Trump wrote in a social media post: “For too long, the partisan Justice Department has been used as a weapon against me and other Republicans. Not anymore.

“Pam will refocus the DOJ on its goal of fighting crime and making America safe again. I have known Pam for many years. She is smart and tough, and she is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will get the job done great as attorney general!”

Bondi is president of the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank founded by former Trump staffers, who runs its legal arm. She also served on the Trump Commission on Opioid and Drug Abuse.

Bondi, a longtime Trump ally, was part of his legal team during his first impeachment trial and when she made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from her due to voter fraud.

She also publicly supported him by appearing in court during his secret trial in New York, which ended in May with a conviction on 34 counts of fraud.

Born in Tampa, Florida, Bondi studied criminal justice at the University of Florida in 1987, before receiving a professional degree from Stetson University College of Law three years later. She was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1991.

Before entering politics, Bondi spent more than 18 years as a prosecutor in the Hillsborough County Prosecutors' Office, trying cases “ranging from domestic violence to capital murder,” according to a profile on the his lobbying firm.

She was elected Florida's first female attorney general in 2010 – after winning the support of former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin – focusing on opioid abuse, synthetic drugs and drug trafficking. human beings.

A longtime Trump ally

Getty Images

Bondi's relationship with Trump dates back several years. She has supported him since his 2016 election campaign and told voters at a recent rally that she considered him a “friend.”

In 2016, Trump and Bondi came under scrutiny for a $25,000 ($19,982) contribution he made in 2013 to his re-election campaign as Florida attorney general.

The payment came at a time when Bondi's office was considering whether to open a fraud investigation into Trump University.

The fraud investigation never took place, although Bondi denied the decision was influenced by the donation she received.

Bondi criticized the criminal prosecution of Trump and spoke out against Jack Smith, the Justice Department's special counsel, and other prosecutors who indicted the president-elect in two federal cases.

She described them as horrible people who she said were trying to make a name for themselves by going after Donald Trump and weaponizing our justice system,” AP reports.

In May, she told Fox News that a “tremendous amount of trust” was lost in the justice system after Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records during his historic criminal trial.

“This is a sad day for our justice system,” she added.

Several Republican senators expressed support for Bondi's selection. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham called Bondi's selection a grand slam, touchdown, hole-in-one, ace, hat trick, slam dunk, Olympic gold medal.

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt said Bondi was a “great choice.”

