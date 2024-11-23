Ralph Fiennes: Harry Potter actor says Donald Trump's remarkable gift helped win US election





Ralph Fiennes thinks he knows why Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

Earlier this month, the Republican politician defeated Democratic rival Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the United States, sparking strong reactions from the film, television and music world.

Trump won after a chaotic campaign marked by anger, insults and division and many stars who had openly supported Harris shared their displeasure with the outcome.

British actor Fiennes, whose credits include Schindler's List, Harry Potter and new drama Conclave, reflected on how Trump came out on top in the election race and said he thought it was because that Trump had a remarkable gift as a storyteller.

When asked why people are drawn to institutions and leaders who seek to roll back things, Fiennes told the Guardian: I think it comes down to a story and the way it was spread. Trump told a story.

The way he described the problem with America and what he could do was a story. He has a remarkable gift for speaking and accessing people's deepest instinctive feelings. And the story in its simplicity appealed.

The actor continued: Whatever you think about the awful language and racism and sexism that we all identify on the liberal side, it speaks to people. It's the man at the bar who says: I'm going to get rid of this shit. Well, improve your life.

Fiennes said Trump's victory was a visceral response to a man who said, “I'm going to fix this for you,” adding, “Basically, his story won.”

The actor suggested that Democrats were increasingly seen as a sort of distant elite whose story wasn't being reported very strongly.

Trump told the best story, whether you like it or not, Fiennes said, with his Conclave co-star Stanley Tucci saying: By simplifying everything, he distilled it into ideas that were very easy for people to understand.

Donald Trump has a remarkable gift, says Ralph Fiennes (Getty Images)

He simply played on everyone's fears and did what so many fascist-minded people do, which is find a scapegoat: immigrants. It's always the other. So people say: that's why I don't have money, because of this guy. This is not true at all. But it works. It worked before and it worked again.

The new film Conclave follows the dramatic selection of a new pope, who reveals a series of deep secrets that could shake the very foundations of the Roman Catholic Church. It will be released in the UK on November 29.

