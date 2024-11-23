PM Modi security lapse case: Supreme Court refuses to consider Punjab's request for witness statements





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade got stuck on a flyover 30 km from Hussainiwala due to traffic jams caused by protesting farmers, in Punjab on January 5, 2022. | Photo credit: Special arrangement

On Friday, November 22, 2024, the Supreme Court of India did not grant a request from the Punjab government to provide statements of witnesses who appeared before Justice Indu Malhotra's committee to investigate a security breach that left the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. stuck on a flyover in the state on January 5, 2022. The Punjab government had sought the accurate statements of witnesses recorded in the committee's confidential report on the incident to help it take action against the delinquent officials. The State of Punjab can conduct an investigation against delinquent officials without the aid of witness statements. We find no reason to accept the plea, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant observed. In August 2002, the then Chief Justice NV Ramana, after perusing the confidential report, had orally stated in open court that the Committee had criticized a senior state police officer for failing to discharge his duties. its duty to maintain public order despite the availability of sufficient personnel. Ferozepur SSP failed to fulfill its duty of maintaining law and order. He failed to do so, even though sufficient force was available and even though he had been informed two hours before that the Prime Minister would take this route, Chief Justice Ramana (now retired) had made it known to the lawyers who were waiting after reading Justice Malhotra's report. Committee. The Prime Minister's convoy was stuck at a flyover due to a blockade imposed by protesters in Ferozepur, after which he had to return from Punjab without attending events, including a rally. The mandate of the Justice Malhotra Committee, constituted by the Supreme Court, included finding out the causes of the violation; who is responsible and to what extent; corrective measures to improve the security of the Prime Minister and other protected persons; and any other recommendations for the safety of constitutional officials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-security-lapse-case-supreme-court-refuses-to-entertain-punjabs-request-for-statements-of-witnesses/article68897800.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos