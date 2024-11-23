Lionel Messi could launch a personalized bike for more than €10,000 in 2025





Argentine football great Lionel Messi is reportedly set to launch his own custom bike next year as he prepares to invest in the cycling industry. Messi, who is widely considered one of the best male footballers of all time, is said to be a big fan of cycling as a sport and hobby, and has often been photographed going on bike rides in Miami with his son. The 37-year-old is currently based in the Florida city where he plays for American side Inter Miami after a career that saw him play for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. There is no set release date for now, but according to the Spanish media outlet RelovoMessi and his team will bring the new bike to market in the coming months after working in tandem with a well-known world-class cyclist on the new custom model. The bike is said to be worth between €10,000 and €15,000 (around £8-12,000), which would put it at the upper end of high-end bikes. In 2015, Messi's love for cycling became evident. In 2015, Sir Dave Brailsford traveled to Barcelona with Fausto Pinarello to present the footballer with his own Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 edition and a team jersey printed with his name, shirt number and national flag. Lionel Messi treated himself to a personalized @TeamSky bike and jersey! Check it all out at https://t.co/2DKjguRRUI pic.twitter.com/mWwX6cUiYANovember 11, 2015 Messi is far from the only world-class footballer to be seen in professional cycling gear over the years. Earlier this year, former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Belgium winger Eden Hazard hopped on a two-wheeler clad in Intermarché-Wanty gear and climbed Mont Ventoux. Elsewhere, many other elite athletes share Messi and Hazard's love of cycling. F1 drivers Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas have both embarked on various exploits on two wheels. Sainz is said to be friends with Tadej Pogačar and joins the Slovenian for a recovery ride near Monaco in October, shortly after Pogačar won the World Championships road race in Switzerland. Meanwhile, Bottas has long been an advocate for gravel, even going so far as to compete in the UCI Gravel World Championships this year, where he finished 133rd. The Finnish racing driver, whose partner is Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, even created his own gravel race last year. The latest racing content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, straight to your inbox!

