Former German leader Merkel says she felt grief over Trump's return, remembers lack of awkward handshake





BERLIN (AP) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she felt grief over Donald Trump's return to power and recalls that every meeting with him was a competition: you or me.

In an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel on Friday, Merkel said Trump posed a challenge to the world, particularly to multilateralism.

What awaits us now is definitely not easy, she said, because the strongest economy in the world stands behind this president with the dollar as the dominant currency.

Merkel worked with four U.S. presidents while serving as German chancellor. She was in power throughout Trump's first term, arguably the most tense period for German-American relations during his 16 years in office, which ended at the end of 2021.

She recalled as a typical scene a famous and awkward moment in the Oval Office when she visited Trump for the first time at the White House in March 2017. Photographers shouted a handshake! and Merkel quietly asked Trump: Do you want to have a handshake? There was no response from Trump, who looked ahead with folded hands.

“I tried to get him to shake hands with the photographers because I thought, constructively, that perhaps he had not noticed that they wanted such a photo,” Merkel was quoted as saying. But of course his refusal was a calculation.

The two men shook hands at other points during the visit.

Asked what a German chancellor should know about her relationship with Trump, Merkel replied that she was very curious and wanted details, but only to read them for her own benefit, to find arguments that strengthen her and weaken others.

The more people in the room, the more he wanted to win, she added. You can't argue with him. Every meeting is a competition: you or me.

Merkel said she felt sadness over Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election. It was already a disappointment to me that Hillary Clinton didn't win in 2016. I would have liked a different outcome.

Merkel, 70, a center-right Christian Democrat who has generally kept a low profile since leaving office, is due to release her memoir next week.

