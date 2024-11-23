Former Pakistan army chief, PTI react to Bushra Bibi's claims on Saudi Arabia





Former Pakistan Army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have reacted to recent remarks made by the Khan's wife, Bushbra Bibi, about Saudi Arabia.

Bibi's remarks about Saudi Arabia sparked backlash from government officials. The PTI distanced itself from the remarks while Bajwa said Bibi's remarks on Pakistan-Saudi relations were “100 percent false”.

What did Bibi say?

According to Pakistani media on Friday (November 22), a video message was shared on PTI's X account in which Bushra Bibi claimed that Saudi officials had expressed their displeasure over Imran Khan's visit to Madinah in 2022.

Bibi said then-Pakistan army chief Bajwa received calls from Saudi officials questioning Imran's presence, saying: “We don't want such personalities.”

She further claimed that this incident gave rise to a smear campaign calling her husband a Jewish agent and ultimately contributed to his impeachment.

In the video message, Bibi also called on PTI supporters to attend a rally on Sunday (November 24) to demand Khan's release from prison.

Bajwa's review, PTI

Sources close to Bajwa have denied Bushra Bibi's allegations. “It’s a blatant lie,” the sources told WION, emphasizing that Bajwa had not received any calls from Saudi officials.

Meanwhile, Bajwa himself told The Express Tribune that during Bibi's visit to Saudi Arabia, she was welcomed with great honor and received many gifts.

The former army chief also said that relations between Islamabad and Riyadh had never deteriorated, citing a single instance in which former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshis' statement had raised some concerns.

On the other hand, PTI clarified that Bibi's remarks on Saudi Arabia's role in ousting Imran Khan were his personal opinion and did not reflect the party's position.

His statement was not issued on behalf of the party, and it is baseless to link his personal views with PTI policies, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Adviser's lawyer for information told Geo News and public relations, Muhammad Ali Saif.

Bushra Bibis's point of view is his own. She will clarify whether her statement was personal or intended to represent the party's position, Saif added.

He also clarified that the PTI had never issued any statement alleging Saudi involvement in the removal of Imran Khan from the post of Prime Minister.

The Pakistani government reacts

On Friday, the Pakistani government rejected Bibi's remarks about Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said: “Involving Saudi Arabia for petty political purposes is regrettable and indicative of a desperate state of mind. We urge all political forces to stop compromising Pakistan's foreign policy for their political goals.

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are close friends and brothers. This relationship is based on mutual respect, Dar added.

(With contribution from agencies)

