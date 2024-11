Express view on PM Modi in Guyana: Caribbean connect

First published on: November 23, 2024 at 03:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modis has just completed his visit to Guyana, the first in more than 50 years, and his summit meeting with Caribbean Basin leaders shows Delhi's focus on a long-neglected region. The image of the West Indies resonates in the Indian mind thanks to the intense cricket connections. The same goes for India’s diasporic ties with the region. Between the early 19th and early 20th centuries, colonial Britain transferred Indian labor to the Caribbean to exploit sugar plantations. Nearly a million people of Indian origin live in the Caribbean today, and in some states like Guyana, Trinidad and Suriname, they constitute a significant portion of the population and contribute to nation-building. Yet, India has had little strategic engagement in the past in this region which occupied a critical geopolitical situation. During the colonial era, the Caribbean was the springboard for European expansion into the Western Hemisphere. Given its proximity, the rising America of the 19th century ousted Europeans to dominate the ebb and flow of commerce and the maritime lines of communication that connected it to the rest of the world. During the 1960s and 1970s, the Soviet Union attempted to enter the region, but without much success. Today, China, in full swing, has become a major economic player in the region, with growing political influence. In addition to being a logistics hub, the Caribbean has valuable natural resources and significant ocean real estate. As Beijing seeks to increase its visibility in America's backyard, Caribbean states are diversifying their international relations. Their regional institution, CARICOM, focuses on collective economic development, foreign policy coordination and cooperative security. The Modi governments' focus on the diaspora and their ambitions for a greater Indian role globally have combined to focus much-needed Indian strategic attention on the region. In 2019, Prime Minister Modi hosted the first summit with CARICOM leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA. The Covid-19 pandemic has seen the Modi government extend its vaccine diplomacy to the region and build goodwill. Together, the Prime Minister's visit to Guyana, engagement with the Indian diaspora and the second summit with CARICOM mark an important moment in India's engagement with the Caribbean. The Caribbean is a good place to demonstrate that Delhi is keeping its promises regarding its new commitment to the South. India needs to be sensitive to the region's specific development concerns, including building much-needed capabilities, sustainable development of natural resources and climate change mitigation. Modi said all the right things during his visit to Guyana. The government must follow through on its promises quickly and effectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/editorials/express-view-on-pm-modi-in-guyana-caribbean-connect-9684598/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

