'I want more PMs like him': Clive Lloyd after meeting Narendra Modi





Legendary cricketer Clive Lloyd expressed his joy after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Georgetown on Thursday. The two-time World Cup winning captain praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts to boost cricket and stressed the need for more leaders like him. Guyana's leading cricketers met Prime Minister Modi on Thursday and had a “delightful interaction”. Connect via cricket! A delightful interaction with Guyana's leading cricketers. Sports has brought our nations closer together and deepened our cultural ties, PM Modi wrote on X. Connect via cricket! A delightful interaction with Guyana's leading cricketers. Sport has brought our nations closer together and deepened our cultural ties. pic.twitter.com/2DBf2KNcTC Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024 Sharing details of the interaction, Lloyd, who played 110 Tests for the West Indies from 1966 to 1985, thanked India for training 11 of its players in India and was impressed by Prime Minister Modi's support for this sport. “We had a good discussion. I think 11 of our players will now be training in India. So it's a very good decision on their part. We are grateful to them for that… He is interested in cricket and that's very good. He's doing things to help boost cricket. So we would like more prime ministers like him,” Lloyd said about his meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Former West Indies all-rounder Alvin Kallicharran, who was also part of the meeting, was surprised by PM Modi's deep knowledge of cricket. “Everyone in India knows cricket. But his knowledge is special because he knows when we went to India. He knows us by our first name. Meeting the Prime Minister personally today is magical. The connection is huge. The kind help to work with our young cricketers, it's very nice of the Prime Minister and India,” Kallicharran said. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Guyana on the third leg of his three-country visit. This is the first visit to Guyana by an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. During this visit, Prime Minister Modi also joined leaders of Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM summit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/want-more-pms-like-him-clive-lloyd-after-meeting-narendra-modi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos