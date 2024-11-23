The billion mark for The Diary of a CEO by Steven Bartlett





Steven Bartletts' The Diary Of A CEO has reached one billion views/listens across Apple, Spotify and YouTube – a first in the UK and one of the first in the world. This follows the announcement that Apple has once again confirmed it as the UK's biggest podcast of the year for the third year in a row in terms of downloads. Additionally, Bartletts Flight Studio is now the third largest podcast channel in the UK, despite releasing only three shows: The Diary Of A CEO, Paul C. Brunson's We Need To Talk and Davina McCall's Begin Again. Flight Studio is only beaten by the BBC (53 shows) and Wondery (251 shows). Steven Bartlett launched The Diary Of A CEO in 2017, with the aim of interviewing entrepreneurs across the UK business landscape. Initially an audio show, Bartlett quickly saw its potential and transitioned into developing the podcast into a video-first experience for viewers to follow on YouTube in 2019. The podcast has since attracted huge global experts and talent from various industries, including Simon Cowell, Jada-Pinket Smith, Boris Johnson, Seth Rogan, Maisie Wiliams, Thierry Henry, Richard Branson and many more well-known figures in many areas. different industries as well as global experts who have racked up millions of views, such as neuroscientist Dr Tara Swart, Dr Vonda Wright and Simon Cowell. The Diary Of A CEO is the number 1 podcast in Europe and the second in the world on YouTube. As of November 2023, it was Apple's #1 show and most followed podcast in the UK, also ranking 9th globally in Spotify's 2023 Wrapped. With over 8 million subscribers on YouTube, she has published nearly 600 episodes. On reaching the billion mark, Steven Bartlett commented: “I am truly humbled and incredibly proud to have reached the billion mark. This is frankly unfathomable to me. The show started as a passion project with just me, my laptop, and a microphone, and it has grown into something I never imagined. I owe the success of The Diary Of A CEO to the now 50-strong team behind the scenes, thanks to their hard work and talent. And of course to the guests who appear on the podcast and to our listeners around the world. Georgie Holt, CEO of Flight Studio, said: “The phenomenal global success of Steven and the team at The Diary Of A CEO has enabled every core component and methodology of our new company, Flight Studio. Our mission is to evolve influential intellectual property and energize global fandoms around generational talent and ideas. We are inspired daily by DOAC's positive influence around the world. Christiana Breton, CCO of Flight Studio, added: The Diary of a CEO continues to break boundaries and inspire millions. We are excited to see its continued growth and positive impact on our audience as well as the opportunities it creates for our brand partners. The year 2024 was marked by exponential growth for the brand and we have ambitious plans for 2025. The Diary of a CEOis published twice a week at 8 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays on all platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://podcastingtoday.co.uk/one-billion-milestone-for-steven-bartletts-the-diary-of-a-ceo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos