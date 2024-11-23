JACKSON LEES GROUP WINS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR AWARD





Jackson Lees Group has won the Law Firm of the Year award for firms with over 50 employees at the Liverpool Law Society Legal Awards 2024. The awards celebrate businesses and individuals who have made a significant contribution to Liverpool and the surrounding areas, including by retaining local talent and supporting the community through charitable initiatives and voluntary work. The winners were announced at the Liverpool Law Society's annual dinner at the Rum Warehouse at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool. Jackson Lees Group is a full-service practice working with private and legal aid clients across the North West and beyond, with offices in Liverpool, Wirral and Southport. It includes the firms of Broudie Jackson Canter, Farrington Law and Jackson Lees. Broudie Jackson Canter has a long history of helping individuals and groups access justice, and his team's pro bono work was instrumental in getting former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to agree to a statutory public inquiry into the handling of Covid -19. pandemic. The firm is now supporting Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK during the investigation and has established various communication channels to ensure clients are kept up to date with proceedings and connected to their legal team, including via webinars and regular podcasts. Broudie Jackson Canter also played a key role in campaigning for Hillsborough Law, which will impose a duty of candor on public authorities to help reduce injustice and ensure parity of representation. This means that officials or organizations that mislead or obstruct investigations could face criminal sanctions. Elkan Abrahamson, director of the Broudie Jackson Canter and head of the Major Investigations and Investigations team, led a successful pro-bono campaign alongside the bereaved families of the Hillsborough disaster for inquests to be carried out. Jackson Lees Group has also implemented a series of initiatives across the group to improve customer experience, including testing AI tools and launching a new customer experience platform.

It provides opportunities for personal and professional development through its learning academy and organizes external speakers on topics such as mental health.

Furthermore, the group has a strong policy of recruiting and retaining local talent. It runs recruitment events for local graduates and launches a campaign to promote careers in law to schoolchildren from disadvantaged and black and minority ethnic communities. The Law Firm of the Year award is the latest honor bestowed upon the group. In early 2024, Jackson Lees Group won a Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award for its excellent customer experience for the second year in a row. Esther Leach, Managing Director of Jackson Lees Group, said: We are committed to making a positive difference to our customers, our people and our communities, and we are absolutely delighted to have won this fabulous award. Our brilliant people are absolutely exceptional at what they do. They constantly go above and beyond to achieve the best for our customers, and so to be publicly recognized in this way is fantastic. More than 400 people attended the awards dinner. The guest speaker was Baroness Hale of Richmond, former President of the Supreme Court. Other speakers included company president Gaynor Williams and vice president James Mannouch. Haley Farrell, Deputy Managing Director of Jackson Lees Group, said: Winning this award is a great honor for all of us within the group and we are extremely proud of our employees. The legal talent in the Merseyside area is staggering and we have been nominated alongside some other fantastic firms. We congratulate everyone who has won an award and been shortlisted. Jackson Lees Group is part of the MAPD Group, founded by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies in 2020 to drive the growth of local law firms nationally through acquisitions. The initials stand for Making a Positive Difference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liverpoolchamber.org.uk/news/2024/11/jackson-lees-group-scoops-law-firm-of-the-year-accolade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos