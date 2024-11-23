Retno Marsudi's two new positions after becoming Jokowi's minister







Jakarta – Former Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has been given a new position after retiring from government. The 7th President Jokowi Widodo previously entrusted Retno as Foreign Minister for 2 terms or 10 years. He did not enter the government of President Prabowo Subianto, where the post of foreign minister is currently held by Sugiono. Nevertheless, Retno is still trusted to fill two strategic roles on the international stage, including recently joining the board of directors of a Singapore company. 1. Appointed director of Gurn Energy ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Gurn Energy has appointed Retno as a non-executive director to the company's board of directors. This decision is effective from November 21, 2024. As a non-executive director, Retno is responsible for providing strategic advice to the renewable energy development company's management team. Retno will also contribute to the resilience and effectiveness of corporate governance. “Retno's appointment follows a distinguished four-decade career at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she also became the first Indonesian female foreign minister in former President Joko Widodo's cabinet,” the company wrote in a press release on Friday (11/22/2024). As a champion of sustainable development, Retno has received numerous prestigious awards at home and abroad for her advocacy work. This includes the Agent of Change Award from the United Nations Agency for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. “We are honored to welcome Retno Marsudi to the Gurn Energy Board of Directors. His broad experience, sharp strategic perspectives and deep regional knowledge will enable us to move stronger and further in our mission to accelerate Asia's energy transition, and we warmly welcome him. “, said Vimal Vallabh, Chairman, Gurn Energy. Meanwhile, Retno admitted that she is happy to be trusted to be part of the board of directors of this Singapore-based company. Retno sees Gurn Energy as a renewable energy company that dares to take bold steps regarding the future of clean energy. “I am pleased to be appointed to the Board of Directors of Gurn Energy, a dynamic renewable energy company taking bold steps to realize a clean energy future in its operating regions: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries. ” said Retno. “I look forward to working hand-in-hand with my fellow directors, as well as the Gurn Energy leadership team, to realize our shared vision of a sustainable future in Asia,” he continued. 2. Special envoy of the UN Secretary General Retno Marsudi was also appointed special envoy of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for water issues. This became historic because Retno was the first Indonesian to become a special envoy of the UN Secretary-General. Reported by un.org, this appointment follows the results of the 2023 UN Water Conference. The special envoy will use the results of the conference to prepare for various global water processes, particularly the UN Water Conference. United Nations on Water 2026. Conference. Furthermore, it was stated that this envoy aims to increase international cooperation and synergy between different international water-related processes in supporting the achievement of all water-related goals and targets. These include Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. “Representing the United Nations Secretary-General in the global water process, Ms. Marsudi will also work closely with UN-WATER and its members to support the implementation of the United Nations system strategy on water and sanitation at all levels, in line with the SDGs. 6 Global Accelerator Framework,” wrote United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Retno will assume her duties as Special Envoy for Air on November 1, 2024. Retno is said to have extraordinary diplomatic experience for almost four decades, serving as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia. (lily/kil)

