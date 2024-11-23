Politics
Trkiye’s “inner fortress” in a turbulent world
Trkiye occupies a highly strategic geopolitical position, particularly as world powers grapple with the looming threat of World War III. Situated at the crossroads of dramatic changes in the east, west, south and north, Trkiye is deeply exposed to regional risks. However, this central location also gives the nation considerable political leverage and influence.
In this context, disputes occasionally arise with southern Cyprus and Greece over natural gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean. Trkiye's role as a stabilizing force in Libya often puts it in conflict with various world powers. Meanwhile, Trkiye shares borders with two destabilized states: Iraq, which is gradually working towards its recovery, and Syria, where state authority has almost collapsed. Trkiye's neighbor with the longest border, Syria, not only lacks state authority but also hosts the military presence of many foreign powers.
The presence of Russia and Iran in Syria, which support the regime in place, does not currently pose a significant threat. However, while the United States often intervenes globally in the name of “democracy” and “freedom,” in Syria it has directly aligned itself with a terrorist organization. In the event of national or regional unrest, the presence of the PKK in Syria poses a serious risk to Trkiye.
In this context, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Baheli recently took an important step by calling on the PKK to abandon terrorism. In a bold and progressive statement, he suggested that, if necessary, terrorist leader Abdullah Calan could address a parliamentary group meeting.
After Baheli, a key partner of the ruling People's Alliance, presented the bold proposal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan approached the issue deliberately, aiming to handle the idea carefully.
The most controversial topic on this issue in Turkish politics is whether there is a gap between Erdoan and Baheli. The main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), has focused its attention on this issue. Baheli's suggestion that Calan should address Parliament came from a place of sincerity. This unexpected statement surprised not only the CHP and the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), but also all other political actors. Baheli's statements were carefully crafted and politically insightful, reflecting the ability of the Turkish state and the People's Alliance to formulate effective policies.
Trkiye is a nation with a long tradition of fighting terrorism. It has successfully eradicated terrorist activities within its borders and pushed terrorist organizations beyond them. In addition, it established a 30-kilometer security zone along its border with Syria to prevent the presence and influence of such groups.
As Israel expands its attacks in Lebanon after Gaza, the Middle East resembles a tinderbox on the brink of full-scale war. At the same time, the actions of the PKK, encouraged, financed and essentially used as a proxy force by the United States, remain unpredictable, leaving room for potential escalation influenced by Western powers.
Unity at home
Drawing on its rich state tradition, cultural heritage and political acumen, Trkiye is strengthening its internal unity and striving to ensure that Turks and Kurds will together shape the second century of the republic. Historically, Turks and Kurds have remained united, fighting side by side during peak moments of significant influence and expansion. Even if the “reconciliation process” of the recent past, aimed at fostering peace, did not achieve its objectives, the lessons learned from this experience allow the State to more effectively address this domestic challenge. Through comprehensive democratization from the far west to the far east of the country, the pursuit of social justice and the establishment of a strong legal framework supported by a renewed constitution, there is a promising path to resolution of this problem.
Considering the global risks, the People's Alliance will again take the most vital steps for the future of Trkiye. The ability to produce independent policies can only be achieved by parties independent of the Western paradigm and terrorist organizations, and who embrace people-based civil politics in a democratic sense.
Since coming to power, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has advanced democratization and resolved many long-standing problems. Faced with escalating global risks in the Middle East, the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond, Erdoan and Baheli have taken an extraordinary step to pave the way for lasting peace by fortifying the inner fortress of Trkiye, in preparation for to the challenges ahead. If realized, this vision would allow Trkiye to focus its energy on external challenges, competition, development and growth, as well as improving the well-being of its citizens.
Aware of global risks, the Trkiye Republic has taken significant steps to address a critical issue, establishing a process and framework to strengthen its “inner fortress,” as Erdoan so eloquently described it. We could call this a promise of reconciliation and peace.
