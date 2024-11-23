Disway survey on Jakarta regional elections, Ridwan Kamil's electability is 44 percent due to Prabowo and Jokowi effect – radarbanten.co.id





JAKARTA, RADARBANTEN.CO.ID-The Prabowo and Jokowi effect proved to be very influential in the Jakarta Pilkada. This is reflected in the Jakarta Pilkada survey conducted by Disway Research and Development Jakarta with the electability results of Ridwan Kamil-Siswono reaching 44 percent. It is known that the Disway Research and Development Jakarta survey asked respondents for their opinion on the influence of numbers in determining their choices. There was an influence of four figures surveyed on the respondents. Namely Anies Baswedan, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok), Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The results were quite surprising. It turns out that 33.14 voters for the Ridwan Kamil-Siswono couple were influenced by the choice of these 4 figures. In fact, of the 33 to 14 percent, 65 percent depends on Prabowo's choice. Next comes Joko Widodo with 28.57 percent. And only four percent were influenced by the figure of Anies Baswedan and 1.17 percent were influenced by the figure of Ahok. Meanwhile, only 22.66 percent of voters in Pramono-Rano Karno were influenced by the choice of these four numbers. Among them, Anies Baswedan's influence is very dominant, reaching 73.39 percent. Followed by Ahok with 23.85 percent. Then Prabowo 11 percent and Joko Widodo only 0.9 percent. Disway Research and Development Jakarta conducted a survey between November 20 and 22, 2024. The survey used a random sampling methodology by interviewing 1,200 respondents face to face. This survey sets a margin of error of 3 percent with a confidence level of 90 percent.

Disway CEO Ardiansyah said that looking at the data, there is a high possibility that the Ridwan Kamil-Siswono pair will win the first round. There are 2 main reasons. If the Disway survey had eliminated swing voters, the electability of the Ridwan Kamil-Siswono couple would have reached 46.72 percent. Adding a 3 percent margin of error, it is possible that the eligibility of the number 1 candidate pair could reach 49.72. Considering the importance of the influence of two personalities, namely Prabowo and Joko Widodo, in the eyes of Ridwan Kamil's voters, it is very possible that within 4 days their electability will be above 50 percent. “It is very possible that in the next 4 days these two personalities will endorse the couple Ridwan Kamil and Siswono. “So that his electability can increase sharply,” said Ardiansyah. Journalist: Agung S Pambudi

Publisher: Agung S Pambudi

