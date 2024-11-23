Turkish CHP seeks intelligence to prevent terrorist infiltration of party, draws criticism





zgr zel, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), announced that his party had requested intelligence support from the National Intelligence Organization (MT) to guard against a possible infiltration of terrorist organizations, in remarks that earned him criticism for allowing the ruling party to profile its members, Turkish minute reported. The leader of the CHP explained Thursday, during a program on the pro-government channel TV100, the purpose of the recent visit to the party of the president of the MT, Brahim Kaln, which was speculated was there to make a presentation and answer questions from CHP officials. We receive many [membership] applications in CHP offices abroad. To prevent FET or other terrorist organizations from infiltrating the party during the accession process, we requested intelligence support from MT, Zel said, adding that MT was ready to help. FET is a derogatory acronym that the Turkish government uses to designate the faith-based Glen movement, inspired by the late Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen, as a terrorist organization. According to the CHP leader, the meeting included detailed presentations on the Glen movement, the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and affiliated Islamist terrorist organizations. Three specialists led the briefings, with Mr. Kaln providing additional information. Then we asked 15 questions based on the information provided, zel said. The MT president's visit followed criticism from CHP members, including party spokesperson Deniz Ycel, after Kaln made a presentation at a meeting of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's central executive council (MYK). , Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Glen's death. Glen, a Turkish cleric and Islamic scholar who had been an ally but became an enemy of President Erdoan, died in a Pennsylvania hospital on October 20 at the age of 83. He had lived in the United States since 1999. but the movement he inspired had millions of followers in Türkiye and around the world. In 2016, Glen was accused of launching a failed coup attempt. He strongly denied any involvement. The CHP leaders' request to the MT, widely seen as an attempt to profile potential party members, drew criticism on social media. Do you know that your member is asking [the] help from Turkish intelligence to profile these people [who] i want to be [a] member [in] his party, the CHP? Ali Yldz, a Brussels-based lawyer and founder of The Arrested Lawyers Initiative, wrote in a tweet to Socialist International (SI), the global organization of political parties promoting democratic socialism. Here is what they [the CHP] basically say: we personally send the information of everyone who applies to join the CHP to MT. Otherwise, how could anyone further harm their own party? » said economist Ris Cibre on X. Historical writer and journalist Yusuf Nazm also said in a tweet that the CHP's requested support for the MT implies that applications for party membership will now have to go through the approval of the ruling AKP. Critics have long accused the CHP of playing politics within the boundaries set by Erdoan and failing to mount a strong resistance that could challenge the ruling AKP. Kemal Kldarolu, former leader of the CHP, critical zel in late September for actions perceived to align with Erdoan's government and cover up its allegedly corrupt actions. Share Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

