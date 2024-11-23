Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi faces case over 'Medina' remarks ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad





Former First Lady of Pakistan, Bushra Bibi, faces legal action under the Telegraph Act, 1885 after she made a controversial remark on the visit of her husband Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, founder president of Tehreek-e -Insaf, Imran Khan in Medina.

The case, filed by a citizen of Punjab's Dera Ghazi Khan district, accuses her of trying to disrupt diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Express News reported.

The complaint was filed by a man named Ghulam Yasin at the Jamal Khan police station. The first information report (FIR) alleges that Bushra Bibi's comments were aimed at damaging Pakistan's ties with Saudi Arabia, sparking public outrage and encouraging anti-diplomatic sentiment.

The complaint said his remarks appeared to be a “premeditated plan” to provoke negative emotions among the Pakistani public. The FIR further accuses him of offending public opinion, pointing out that his actions violate laws intended to maintain public order and protect diplomatic relations.

Besides, another complaint was also filed against Bushra Bibi at Mohammadpur Gumwala police station in Rajanpur, in the name of a citizen named Hakim.

Similarly, in Layyah district, a case was registered under Section 129 of the Telegraph Act, 1885 at the city police station by another individual, Sohail Ashfaq.

The remarks

Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founding president Imran Khan, sparked controversy with remarks on her husband's first visit to Madinah, where he walked barefoot.

In a video, she said: “When Khan first went barefoot to Mdina, as soon as he returned, General Bajwa immediately started receiving calls asking: 'What is this? ? What did you bring here? »

She added that the callers expressed their concerns, saying: “We are trying to abolish sharia here, and you have brought the sharia monitors with you. We don't want that. »

Bushra Bibi further said that she and Imran Khan had been targeted “since then, with trash being thrown at the wife and Khan being called an agent of the Jews (Yahoodis). »

She said “if it was not true, one could ask General Bajwa and his family since they had shared these details with someone, which had reached Imran Khan.”

Bushra Bibi then mentioned that “later, when they were in power, other ministries were also providing reports, they too had told Imran Khan that this was the real story, that Khan was being punished for this,” for your country, for true freedom, for justice and for walking barefoot in Medina, this is what he is punished for.

Reaction of former Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Former Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly denied Bushra Bibi's recent claims regarding the country's relations with Saudi Arabia, terming his statements “100% false”.

In an exclusive conversation with Express News, General (retd) Javed Bajwa dismissed Bushra Bibi's allegations, stressing that no country would make such claims, especially a country with which Pakistan has long friendly relations. date.

He explained that during Bushra Bibi's visits to Saudi Arabia, including those to the holy places of Khana-e-Kaaba and the Prophet's Mosque, she was welcomed with great honor and received many gifts.

General Bajwa further explained that Imran and Bushra Bibi had visited Saudi Arabia several times, with the former army chief accompanying them on a trip in 2021. He wondered how a country could criticize the implementation of Sharia law, noting that Saudi Arabia had spent billions. dollars in financial aid to Pakistan.

Referring to relations with Saudi Arabia, Bajwa clarified that they had never deteriorated, citing only one instance in which former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's statement had raised concerns in Riyadh.

Refuting Bushra Bibi's accusations that she was criticized for her husband's actions in Medina, Bajwa said: “Such claims are baseless. How can relations deteriorate when the Saudi crown prince himself came to receive us?

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Yesterday, Imran Khan had come to the defense of his wife, Bushra Bibi, after her comments allegedly implicating Saudi Arabia in the ouster of his government triggered backlash.

Imran Khan claimed that Bushra's remarks were “taken out of context” to create unnecessary controversy around Pakistan's “brotherly” relations with Saudi Arabia.

In a statement released on Friday via his official handle X, Khan clarified that Bushra Bibi “did not mention Saudi Arabia at all.”

The former first lady had shared a rare video message a day earlier ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's high-stakes protest scheduled for Sunday, blaming foreign influences and former army chief the General Qamar Javed Bajwa, colluding to oust him. husband.

Imran Khan recalled that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman contacted him after he was injured in an assassination attempt last November while leading a protest march in Islamabad.

