Imprisonment of Imran Khan is in national interest – Rana Sanaullah





ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that imprisonment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Chairman Imran Khan is in national interest.

Speaking on ARY News' Aiteraz Hai, Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan had made it clear that he would not engage in talks with the government. However, the government's position is that political dialogue can help resolve problems. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also told the National Assembly that the government was open to economic reconciliation.

Rana Sanaullah pointed out that there was no continuous dialogue between the government and the PTI, adding that the government believed in negotiations as a way to resolve issues. He further suggested that the PTI's political level was limited to actions such as postponing rallies, and that any communication with the party would likely be at a lower level.

He also mentioned that Imran Khan might face consequences in the 190 million pounds case. Not only that, but he said that the longer Imran Khan stays in jail, the better it will be for the country's economy.

Furthermore, he recalled that Imran Khan had once said that he would become more dangerous after leaving the government, but now he continues to create unrest through long marches, short marches and protests.

Rana Sanaullah also commented on the recent PTI protest, saying that it had failed and was likely to end within two to three days. He claimed that the PTI did not have the capacity to sustain the protest and that support for the PTI came only from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, without support from the other three provinces.

Referring to Ali Amin Gandapur's role in the PTI protests, he wondered how the politician could progress beyond Attock. He mentioned that if the PTI came to Islamabad, it would be with arrangements made with the administration, adding that the previous statements regarding reaching D-Chowk were part of a planned programme, after which they returned.

Rana Sanaullah also criticized Bushra Bibi for making controversial statements, saying they had created difficulties for the PTI. He accused her of damaging Pakistan-Saudi relations with her comments, which he called lies fabricated for personal, political and petty purposes. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are said to have damaged relations between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the Muslim world.

On November 22, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif launched a scathing criticism of Bushra Bibi and PTI founder Imran Khan, accusing them of exploiting religious and political norms for personal and political gain.

If Bushra Bibi considers himself synonymous with Sharia law, then only God can protect us, Khawaja Asif said while addressing a press conference in the federal capital.

He called the claims an affront to religion, further alleging that such acts aimed at saving a sinking political ship reflect the lowest levels of desperation.

The PML-N stalwart also addressed the PTI's internal conflicts, calling the rivalry among family members for political legacy the ugliest face of dynastic politics.

Referring to the tussle to take control of the party, he remarked: “The tug-of-war is ongoing between Bushra Bibi and Khan's sisters, a shameful chapter in Pakistan's political history.

Khawaja Asif also criticized the PTI's alleged abuse of diplomatic relations, highlighting the Saudi watch controversy and misappropriation of gifts from the Toshakhana.

Referring to Bushra Bibi's video message, the Defense Minister said: The statement was issued against a country in which the watch was used for commercial purposes.

He accused the party of hypocrisy, saying: “They accuse others of dynastic politics while they themselves bow to material gains.”

