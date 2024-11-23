King Charles plans India trip with Queen after Indian PM Modis desires to do so: report





As Britain seeks to strengthen its international ties in a post-Brexit era, plans are underway for King Charles III and Queen Camilla to tour India. The visit, which would mark a key milestone in the Kings' recovery journey from cancer, is seen as a strategic move to strengthen economic and cultural ties with India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, reports the Mirror. King Charles and Camilla during a past visit to Soukya in Bangalore. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly extended a warm invitation to the royal couple. The monarch recently concluded her Australian tour. King Charles prepares trip to India, Pakistan and Bangladesh As The Mirror reports, King Charles III could soon revive his plan to visit the Indian subcontinent, a trip initially postponed until 2022 due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. An insider shared: “It's incredibly encouraging to see plans like this come to fruition for the King and Queen, especially after the challenges the monarch has faced this year. The source continued: “The proposed tour of the region is of immense political and cultural significance, strengthening Britain’s presence on the world stage. Their Majesties are ideally placed to represent the nation at this critical time. Also Read: Trump Rejects Elon Musk's Treasury Secretary Pick, Nominates His Own Favorite Instead Plans for royal visits to India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are progressing, with the Foreign Office urged to open discussions with potential host countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly expressed interest in hosting King Charles III and Queen Camilla, following the cancellation of their originally planned trip. King Charles has a long history of visiting India, with ten official trips, including as Prince of Wales. His last visit in 2019 focused on strengthening bilateral relations. Most recently, the King and Queen stopped in India for a spa retreat after touring Australia and Samoa. According to sources, King Charles is excited about the prospect of returning to India in an official capacity as monarch. Also read: Elon Musk is officially the richest he's ever been, with net worth up $70 billion after Trump's victory. King Charles Cancer Update King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, is gradually recovering and could resume a busy schedule of royal tours next year if his doctors give the all-clear. Although Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm specific trips, it has hinted at plans for a full schedule of engagements. “We are now working on a fairly normal overseas touring schedule for next year, which is a high for us,” the palace aide said, according to the BBC. “He really loved this tour. He really enjoyed the program. It lifted his morale, his mood and his recovery. In this sense, the tour – despite its demands – was the perfect tonic,” added the official of the palace. . Despite his diagnosis just months after ascending the throne, the king returned to public life in April, visiting a cancer treatment center with Queen Camilla and then attending Trooping the Color in June. So far, his recovery has been encouraging, according to insiders.

