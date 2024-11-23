How big was Donald Trump's electoral victory?





Republican President-elect Donald Trump said his election victory gave him a powerful and unprecedented governing mandate.

He beat Democratic rival Kamala Harris in all seven closely watched swing states, giving him a decisive advantage in the overall standings.

Trump's party also won both houses of Congress, giving the outgoing president considerable power to implement his agenda.

He has broadened his appeal to almost every group of voters since his defeat in 2020. And in doing so, he has achieved a comeback unlike any previously defeated president in modern history.

But the data suggests the competition was much closer than he and his allies suggest.

Its communications director, Steven Cheung, described the victory as “overwhelming”. Yet it emerged this week that his vote share has fallen below 50%, as counting continues.

“It seems grandiose to me that they're talking about a landslide,” said Chris Jackson, senior vice president of the U.S. team at polling firm Ipsos.

Trump's language suggests landslide victories, Jackson said, when in reality it was a few hundred thousand votes in key areas that propelled Trump to the White House.

This is due to America's electoral college system, which amplifies relatively slim victories in swing states.

Here are three ways to view his victory.

Most voters chose someone other than Trump

With 76.9 million votes, Trump won what is known as the popular vote, according to the latest tally from the BBC's US partner CBS News.

That means he got more votes than Harris (74.4 million) or any other candidate. No Republican has achieved this feat since 2004.

But as vote counting continues in parts of the United States, its vote share has now slipped a fraction of a percentage point below 50%. He is not expected to make up the gap as counts continue in places like Democratic-leaning California.

This was also the case in 2016, when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton for president despite losing the popular vote – receiving only 46% of the total votes cast.

In 2024, Trump's victory in the popular vote and the presidency can be seen as an improvement over his last victory eight years ago.

But Trump cannot say that he won an absolute majority of the presidential votes cast in the overall election.

To do so, he would need to have won more than 50%, as all winners have done over the past 20 years – with the exception of Trump in 2016.

For this reason, his claim to have a historic mandate “might be overblown,” suggested Chris Jackson of the polling firm Ipsos, who said the language of Trump and his supporters was a tactic used to “justify actions radical actions they plan to take. take once they have control of the government.

His electoral college victory was resounding

On another level, Trump's victory over Harris in 2024 seems more comfortable. He won 312 votes in the US electoral college, compared to 226 for Harris.

And it’s this number that really matters. American elections actually involve 50 state-by-state elections rather than a single national election.

The winner in a given state wins all of its electoral votes – for example, 19 in the swing state of Pennsylvania. Both candidates hoped to reach the magic number of 270 electoral votes to obtain a majority in the college.

Trump's 312 is better than Joe Biden's 306 and beats George W Bush's two Republican victories. But that's well below the 365 obtained by Barack Obama in 2008 or the 332 that Obama won after his re-election, or the colossal 525 of Ronald Reagan in 1984.

And it's important to remember that winner takes all the mechanics of the electoral college, meaning that relatively slim victories in some critical areas can be amplified into what appears to be a much more resounding triumph.

Trump is ahead by just over 230,000 votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from CBS. All three states were heavily campaigned by both parties ahead of the November 5 vote.

If just over 115,000 voters in that group had chosen Harris instead, she would have won those swing Rust Belt states, giving her enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.

That may seem like a lot, but that number is just a drop in the ocean of the more than 150 million votes cast nationally.

In other Sun Belt swing states – namely Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina – Trump's margins of victory were much more comfortable.

But if we consider the power exercised by Republicans more generally, their majority in the House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress, remains slim.

Second highest number of votes – behind Biden in 2020

There is another measure by which Trump can be considered to have won, and that is the number of votes he received, although it is a relatively crude measure.

The $76.9 million he has raised so far is the second-highest total in American history.

It is important to remember that the American population, and therefore the electorate, is constantly increasing. The more than 150 million people who voted in the United States this year are more than double the number of 74 million who turned out to vote in 1964.

This makes comparisons over time difficult. But this record was only reached four years ago.

Biden won 81.3 million votes en route to the White House in 2020 – a year of historic voter turnout when Trump was again on the ticket.

Although Republicans made significant gains in 2024, Democrats also failed to connect with voters, said Jackson, who attributed the trend to Americans' desire to return to “2019 prices.” after years of reduced cost of living.

“The real story is Harris’ inability to mobilize the people who voted for Biden in 2020,” he said.

