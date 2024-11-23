Romney's successor in the Senate takes his first steps





It took only a few weeks for Rep. John Curtis, Republican of Utah, to make his mark in the Senate, even before he was sworn in to replace outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney next year.

As seen by his Senate colleagues and those close to President-elect Donald Trump, Curtis, a senator-elect, was among the group of at least five Republicans who planned to vote against former Rep. Matt Gaetz's nomination for the head of the Ministry of Justice.

The opposition was enough to sink Gaetz, who on Thursday afternoon withdrew an episode demonstrating to Trump and his allies that red lines remain in a Republican Party largely bent to his will. He also pointed to Curtis' role in coloring those lines, as an early indicator of how the Utahn approaches his new office and a preview of the kind of influence he might wield once there.

Those who know Curtis caution against viewing his role in removing Gaetz too simplistically, through the pro-Trump or anti-Trump litmus test that has defined much of Republican politics over the eight recent years. Instead, they point to the test that Curtis himself presented during a primary debate in June: When President Trump does something that I consider consistent with Utah values, I have his back. But I'm not going to give him an unconditional yes to everything he wants.

He is neither Mitt Romney nor Donald Trump. He has his own brand and he's been very clear about it in his primaries and general election, said former GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida, an NBC News contributor who overlapped with Curtis in the House. Romney, notably, was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump during his first Senate impeachment trial in 2020, and he has sharply criticized Trump on numerous other occasions over the past eight years, of which Romney spent six in the Senate.

With this episode of Gaetz, you'll see him stand up for what he thinks is right, Curbelo said. And other times, he'll be another reliable Republican vote in the Senate.

Born in Salt Lake City, Curtis, 64, met his wife in high school, graduated from Brigham Young University and served his Mormon mission in Taiwan. He and his wife have six children and 17 grandchildren, with number 18 on the way. After more than a decade of corporate work, Curtis became chief operating officer of Action Target, a company that manufactures shooting ranges and targets. He briefly served as leader of the local Democratic Party and was elected to two terms as mayor of Provo, where he began his now-famous collection of hundreds of pairs of fun socks that serve as conversation starters and breezes -ice with his voters.

Curtis joined Congress in 2017 during a special election to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who had earned a reputation as a partisan warrior as head of the House Oversight Committee that investigated the former Secretary of State. Hillary Clinton's state before and during her 2016 presidential bid. As the popular mayor of the congressional district's largest city, Curtis emerged victorious in a crowded Republican primary after fending off attacks from his right flank, partly criticizing his decision not to vote for Trump in the 2016 election .

In his victory speech that year, Curtis argued that Congress needed bridge builders, not bomb throwers, adding that if you're not white, Mormon, or male, I'm still here to YOU. His allies say that's the kind of message he brought to Washington as a congressman.

Former Utah Republican Gov. Gary Herbert told NBC News that his relationship with the senator-elect dates back to Herbert's days on the Utah County Commission, when Curtis chaired the Democratic Party local. Herbert called Curtis a good and decent person who was easy to love. And he said he decided to support Curtis's run for Congress because he thought he was the right type of person to come to Washington.

Curtis was a person who really wanted to get things done, not just go on cable news and make headlines that way, throwing red meat at the faithful, but actually trying to work with everyone, including across the aisle. , to get things done, Herbert said.

And as a member of Congress, he proved that was his modus operandi, and he was very competent, Herbert added, pointing to Curtis' legislative record.

Curtis himself has built on this legislative record, touting the success of bills he pushed through on issues such as energy, conservation, and the protection of Taiwan. As he ran for Senate, he touted outside analyzes describing him as one of the most effective members of Congress.

Curbelo pointed to Curtis' decision to launch an all-Republican climate caucus as an example of how the Utahn was able to bring dozens of conservative lawmakers to the table on an issue that isn't always associated with the GOP.

When John decided how he was going to get involved on this issue, he said, “No, let's create a Republican-only caucus, because Republicans need to learn more about this issue and make progress on the issue before they even think about involving the Democrats. » Curbelo said. It was a very realistic and mature way of approaching the issue, and it was a success.

His allies note conservative positions on issues like immigration and debt. But like most Republicans in the Trump era, the former and future president has been one of the biggest issues during his career in Washington.

Curtis has praised Trump on issues such as tax reform, deregulation and his Supreme Court nominations, and he voted against both House impeachment attempts. But he did not join the majority of his GOP House colleagues in supporting a lawsuit in Texas to overturn the 2020 election; he voted to create a bipartisan committee to investigate the attack on Capitol in 2021 and he supported censuring Trump after the Capitol riot.

This once again exposed Curtis to scrutiny from the more conservative wing of his party. After deciding to run for Senate following Romney's retirement announcement, Trump spoke out and endorsed Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs.

Running as a confirmed conservative, with the help of well-funded outside groups, Curtis won the Republican Senate primary decisively, garnering just under 50 percent support in a crowded primary that also included the former president of the House of Representatives and a wealthy businessman.

His Senate campaign victory speech was reminiscent of the one he gave after winning his first election to the House, including a focus on representation for every Utahn and a promise not to add fuel to the fire social media or giving clickbait to cable news. Instead, Curtis said, he would drive my Ford up and down, back and forth across this state, doing the hard work of legislating and getting things done.

If you don't know where to find me, don't look near the cameras or microphones. I will be in the Senate with my colleagues from both parties, he added, to try to resolve our difficult problems.

That's where Curtis found himself when Gaetz began meeting with Republican senators. Curtis didn't take to social media or run to microphones to make it clear where he stood. But Trump's colleagues and allies felt they understood his point, with Curtis' likely disapproval of Gaetz leading to his rapid withdrawal.

Herbert, the former governor, said he exchanged text messages with Curtis in which the senator-elect acknowledged the challenge he faced with some of Trump's nominees and the important role the Senate plays under the Constitution in matters of advice and consent.

Of course, Rep. Gaetz also came up in the conversation as someone who seems like someone we need to take a close look at whether he fits the mold of what we want to have as a leader in the world. [attorney generals] office, Herbert said. I think I knew at the time of our discussion how he got down.

Herbert said the situation is emblematic of the kind of lawmaker Curtis is: He supports Trump when he believes the president-elect is right, but is willing to disagree, if necessary, with mutual respect, dignity and grace.

He's not going to insult people, and he recognizes that his own district here in Utah, that's what they want and expect from their elected officials, Herbert said. Not only has he been popular, but he will continue to be popular as senator, because the people of Utah want someone with moral values, moral fiber, integrity and respect for 'opposition, [who tries] finding ways to make things happen rather than blow them up.

He recognizes the legacy of those who came before him, but he will create the legacy of John Curtis for those who come after him, Herbert continued. And it hasn't been written yet, but I hope it will be a very positive story.

