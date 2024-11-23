Indian-US leaders congratulate PM Modi on inclusive growth in India





Leaders from the Indian-American community gathered at the Global Equity Alliance Summit to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts towards inclusive growth and ensuring the safety of minorities in India. Learn more

Leaders from various Indian-American communities applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to inclusive growth in India. At the half-day Global Equity Alliance Summit Friday at Washington Adventist University, leaders said minority communities in India have remained safe under Modi's governance. The summit, organized in association with the Indian Minorities Foundation and Chandigarh University, also saw the launch of the American Indian Minorities Association. The initiative was launched against the backdrop of a series of attacks on Hindu temples in the United States and Canada this year. In recognition of Modi's efforts towards inclusive development and the well-being of minorities, Washington Adventist University and the American Indian Minority Association honored the Prime Minister with the Dr. Martin Luther King World Peace Prize Jr for the uplift of minorities. Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu received the award on Modi's behalf in his absence. The association's goal is to unite the nation's minorities and work for the safety and security of Native American minorities, according to organizers. Modi's vision on the upliftment and development of minorities inspired us to create this organization. This organization will not be limited to the United States, it will expand. We will expand Modi’s vision for the uplift and security of minorities across the world,” said Jasdip Singh Jasse, founder and president of the Indian American Minority Association. We thank Modi for inspiring us through his secular and democratic values ​​which Bharat is spreading across the world, he said. The goal is to unite all minorities in the United States and work for their safety, Singh added. Dr. Cheryl Harris Kisunzu, dean of Washington Adventist University, said, “I see parallels in Prime Minister Modi and Martin Luther King Jr. in recognizing the power of a dream. A dream where all people are valued and have value and access. They are aware that, for these dreams to come true, a structure, a legal structure, is necessary. Elisha B Pulivarti, managing director of the US India SME Council, said Modi was doing a lot of things for Christians as well as other minorities. Today (under PM Modi), Christians are safe (in India). We support him for his leadership. As a Christian, I know and work with many bishops in India… We thank him for what he is doing for the Christian community and other minority communities, Pulivarti said. Besides Singh and Pulvarti, the other board members of the organization are Baljinder Singh, Dr Sukhpal Dhanoa, Pawan Bezwada, Dipak Thakker, Juned Qazi and Nissim Reuben. “We are very grateful to our homeland, India, to Prime Minister Modi and Indian leaders across the political spectrum for the safety and well-being of the Jewish minority in India,” Reuben said. David Byrd, former national director of the US Department of Commerce's Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), said India is the new Switzerland of the world. India is the new Switzerland: strategically neutral, but nevertheless helping other countries solve their problems among themselves. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Firstpost staff.)

