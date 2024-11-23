Opposition-backed candidate Pramono Anung takes lead in Jakarta governor race: survey





JAKARTA A candidate backed by Indonesia's opposition has taken the lead in the crucial race for Jakarta governor less than a week before regional elections, the latest poll shows. Some 42.1 percent of respondents said they would choose Mr. Pramono Anung, a senior politician backed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), to lead the country's capital, according to a survey by Indikator Politik Indonesia published on November 22. Mr. Ridwan Kamil, the allied candidate of President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko Widodo, comes close behind with 40.5 percent, while an independent candidate comes a distant third with 4.8 percent. The survey was conducted by telephone to 1,229 people across the capital between November 15 and 21. It would be difficult to predict a clear winner for the Jakarta gubernatorial race because about 25 percent of voters identified as undecided voters, reducing the chances of a decisive victory in the first round, Mr. . Burhanuddin Muhtadi, executive director of the Indikator polling institute. There should be a 5 percent difference, he said. Under Indonesian election rules, if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote in the Nov. 27 vote, a runoff will be held later. A defeat for Mr. Ridwan would indeed be an upset. He is a former governor of Indonesia's most populous province, West Java, and a well-known social media personality. He is also supported by Mr Prabowo and Mr Widodo, both of whom still enjoy great popularity, as well as the 13 political parties making up the ruling coalition. However, Mr. Pramonos' momentum grew as the election approached, thanks to supporters of Mr. Anies Baswedan, a former Jakarta governor and prominent critic of Mr. Widodo, according to the survey results. This support is widely seen as having galvanized segments of the Jakarta electorate who are critical of the ruling coalition. This will likely serve as a wake-up call for the ruling coalition in the final stretch of regional elections, said politician Maruarar Sirait of Gerindra, Mr Prabowos' party. With Anies supporting Pramono, it's like waking up a sleeping tiger. It's called Jokowi and Prabowo. They will consolidate quickly, he said. BLOOMBERG

