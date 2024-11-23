Govt goes the extra mile to tone down PTI's 'last appeal' for Imran Khan's release – Pakistan





Pakistan

Govt goes the extra mile to tone down PTI's 'last appeal' for Imran Khan's release

Massive security measures in place ahead of PTI protest

Top line

Major entry and exit points of Lahore and Islamabad have been sealed No transport, mobile services in several parts of the country Rangers and Frontier Corps to assist police in the capital Updated on: Saturday, November 23, 2024 13: 49:52 PKT

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares for its protest scheduled for November 24 (Sunday), authorities have implemented significant security and transportation restrictions in the major cities, causing significant disruption to residents and commuters.

Islamabad: massive lockdowns and police reinforcements

In the capital Islamabad, security measures were enforced early in the morning, with all major entry and exit points into the city sealed. All roads leading to the capital were closed, including those coming from the neighboring towns of Rawalpindi and other surrounding areas.

Container blockades have been set up along key thoroughfares like Iran Avenue and Margalla Road to prevent access to crucial parts of the city, including Parliament and the central business districts. The highway, a major route linking Islamabad to Rawalpindi, and Zero Point were also closed as authorities prepared for the PTI protests.

There will be no Internet service in several areas of the city on Sunday. The government also imposed Section 144 to prevent gatherings.

Metro bus service suspended

In order to prevent any public transport from participating in the demonstration, the local administration ordered the complete suspension of metro-bus service for the day. The Metro Bus service, which usually runs between different points of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, including routes from Secretariat to IJP Road, will remain completely closed.

Also read: No one will be allowed to disrupt law and order in Islamabad, warns Mohsin Naqvi

Additionally, bus stations in Islamabad were closed and all intercity transport operations, including services to Rawalpindi, were suspended. This has seriously affected those who rely on public transport to get to and from the capital.

Lahore: total blockage of key roads

In Lahore, similar security measures were implemented. The local administration closed major highways exiting the city, including those connecting Lahore to Islamabad and other cities. More specifically, the highways from Lahore to Islamabad and from Lahore to Multan were blocked. This includes sections of the M-3 and M-4 highways, as well as the M-11, which connects Lahore to Sialkot.

One of the main choke points, the Babu Sabu interchange, was also cordoned off using containers and barriers, and a large police force was stationed there to maintain control. This measure was taken to prevent any large gatherings or attempted marches in the city as part of the planned demonstration.

Additionally, all bus terminals along the blocked roads have also been closed, further complicating travel within the city and to other destinations.

The Lahore Ring Road, another key road connecting various parts of the city, was closed to traffic, intensifying congestion in the city center. Commuters and businesses faced difficulties as roads remained blocked for hours, with authorities urging people to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

Reinforcements are arriving: a massive show of force

Faced with the potential scale of the protests, the government has mobilized significant security forces. A total of 30,000 additional police personnel were dispatched from various provinces, including 19,000 from Punjab, 5,000 from Sindh and 1,000 from Azad Kashmir. These reinforcements were deployed to help local police control crowds and ensure public order.

Apart from the police force, around 5,000 personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers have also been deployed in Islamabad. These paramilitary forces are expected to play a crucial role in managing any outbreak of violence or public unrest. The federal government has granted these forces powers under the Anti-Terrorism Act, allowing them to act directly if necessary to ensure peace and stability in the capital.

Government decision to deploy Rangers and FC

Amid growing tensions, the federal government has issued a notification regarding deployment of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in the capital. These forces will help local police maintain control and prevent potential violence. The decision was taken after the Islamabad commissioner sent a formal request to the Interior Ministry, emphasizing the need for additional security measures.

Read more: Bushra Bibi finds herself in trouble with three cases linked to “controversial” video message

The presence of Rangers and FC was a clear signal that the government was not taking any chances regarding the PTI protest, especially after the previous demonstrations which degenerated into violent clashes. The use of paramilitary forces should help prevent any breakdown of public order, thereby ensuring the safety of protesters and ordinary citizens.

Impact on the public and commuters

The extensive security measures have caused considerable inconvenience to the general public. Commuters who rely on public transportation, including buses and subways, are particularly affected by the closures. The blockade of main roads in Lahore and Islamabad also severely hampered commercial activities, with many shops and businesses closing early or remaining closed throughout the day.

Travelers from other cities, including Rawalpindi and Multan, reported being stranded due to the closure of major highways. This has led to a significant increase in traffic on the roads that are still open, further aggravating an already difficult situation.

Bushra Bibi video controversy

Bushra Bibi's recent video statement also sparked controversy over this situation. Bushra Bibi claimed on Thursday that after Imran Khan returned barefoot from Madinah, “calls started pouring in for retired General Bajwa, questioning the choice of having him take charge.”

In a video message posted on X, Bushra Bibi said former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was told: “Who have you brought?” We don't want such people. We are working to end Sharia law, and you brought in someone who defends it. “.

Islamabad High Court issues restraining order

The Islamabad High Court ruled on Thursday that the PTI could not obtain permission to protest, stressing that the government should not allow any demonstration contrary to the law.

More to read: Establishment denies dialogue with PTI

The court also ordered the interior minister to initiate negotiations with the PTI for peaceful protest in accordance with the Constitution. If these talks fail, the minister has been tasked with ensuring law and order in Islamabad, as per the legal framework.

PTI's protest plans

The PTI has called for a demonstration on November 24 in Islamabad. The protest is expected to involve thousands of PTI supporters, who plan to demand the resignation of the current government and push for early elections.

Imran Khan and the PTI have expressed their dissatisfaction with the current political setup and claimed that the ruling government is corrupt. The protest has sparked serious concerns among authorities, who fear the gathering could turn violent, as happened during previous PTI-led protests in 2022 and 2023.

While the government is taking drastic measures to avoid any disruption, the situation in Lahore and Islamabad remains tense ahead of planned PTI protests.

The sealing of roads, closure of public transport and deployment of thousands of police and paramilitary forces reflect the government's determination to maintain control and prevent unrest.

