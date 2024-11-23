Pam Bondi; Matt Gaetz; Donald Trump; Russian missileExBulletin





Today's best stories

President-elect Donald Trump announced former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new choice to lead the Justice Department after former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew his nomination for attorney general yesterday. Bondi is a longtime ally of Trump and was one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial. Gaetz faced a controversial offer early on involving allegations of sex trafficking and drug use.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference's annual meeting Feb. 23 in National Harbor, Md. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images .

. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, but all of his baggage was brought to the forefront as soon as he was named Trump's pick, NPR's Ryan Lucas tells Up First. Gaetz said he hoped to avoid an “unnecessarily prolonged brawl in Washington.” Trump and his team view the attorney general as one of the most important positions in his new administration, in part because of his rocky relationship with the Justice Department during his first term. A key question, if Bondi is confirmed, is whether she will use the Justice Department's powers to pursue Trump's desire for retaliation, Lucas said. Trump has chosen several Cabinet nominees and key advisers to build his team. This is how his new administration is taking shape.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised message yesterday that Moscow has the right to strike NATO countries that arm Ukraine. Putin's statements come after Russia fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in response to long-range missile attacks from kyiv earlier this week.

Putin is sending a message that NATO could become a target, says NPR's Greg Myre. Michael Kofman, a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, says that while Russia may have the upper hand right now, it is suffering enormous losses and cannot maintain this pace. indefinitely. Meanwhile, Ukrainians face additional challenges. Trump says he wants to negotiate to end the war once in office. Kofman believes that Putin may not want to negotiate seriously if he believes he is gaining ground.

A powerful storm known as an atmospheric river is inundating northern California and Oregon this week, bringing high winds and flooding risks. The big question: Is climate change making these storms worse?

Storms are plumes of moisture that move across the Pacific Ocean. NPR's Lauren Sommer says they're like a fire hose pointed at the West Coast. These storms are important because that's how California receives up to half of its precipitation each year. When it comes to climate change, global warming is making precipitation more intense. There's more evaporation, so storms simply have more to deal with. Looking for common ground

Gaia Ferrency, 17, of Swissvale, Pa., awaits her turn in a longsword tournament as part of “Friday Night Fights” hosted by Broken Plow and Pittsburgh Sword Fighters at Liechtenauer Church in Creighton, Pa. October 1, 2017. 4, 2024. Justin Merriman for NPR .

rock legend Justin Merriman for NPR

Over the past few years and during this year's contentious election campaign, the way people talk to each other has hardened. NPR journalists look for examples of people working through their differences. These stories explore how some people try to bridge divides.

Members of the Pittsburgh Sword Fighters club and school leave politics at the door during Friday night fights at a former Catholic church. Development of the rule began around 2016 when club owner Josh Parise said he was fed up with political discourse in the United States. This has led his students and club members, who range politically from religious conservatives to progressives, to be able to find common ground. Here's what those involved have to say about banning all politics in space.

Weekend Picks

Galinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) are opposites in every way, forced to live together at Shiz University. Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures/.

rock legend Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures/

Find out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

Movies: Wicked: Part 1 stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande playing the roles of Elphaba and Galinda, respectively, who are opposites in every way but form a bond as Oz enters a period of social unrest.

TV: The new Netflix series A Man on the Inside follows a widowed retiree, played by Ted Danson, who goes undercover to solve a crime in a retirement community.

Books: Former President Bill Clinton discussed his new memoir Citizen: My Life After the White House with NPR's Leila Fadel on Morning Edition. The memoir takes its title from Clinton's farewell address to the nation.

Music: The late rapper MF DOOM's 2004 album MM..FOOD, 20 years later, is perhaps the closest thing to an autobiography and is the one you have to play to hear the essence of his artistic talent.

Food: One recipe you might want to try this Thanksgiving: Mama Stamberg's Cranberry Relish. Here are reviews from some NPR staffers and the recipe.

3 things to know before you leave

Color scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of Escherichia coli bacteria (green) collected from the small intestine of a child. E. coli are rod-shaped bacteria that are part of the normal flora of the human gut. Stephanie Schuller/Science Source .

toggle the caption Stéphanie Schuller/Science Source

Stephanie Schuller/Science Source Nearly 170,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, according to the U.S. government. It is distributed to restaurants across the country. The FAFSA form was officially opened yesterday to students and families hoping to receive financial aid to pay for college during the 2025-2026 academic year. The Illinois Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of former “Empire” actor Jussie. Smollett yesterday for allegedly organizing a hate crime against himself in Chicago in 2019. This will spare him a five-month prison sentence. (via WBEZ)

This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

