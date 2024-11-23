Kldarolu's policy in the ban controversy: Hrsza hrsz dediim iin buradayym

It was learned that the case in question was held due to statements made by Kldarolu towards the then Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoan after the period from December 17 to 25.

The first hearing in the trial against Kemal Kldarolu, the former leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), for “insulting a civil servant”, began on Thursday.

Kldarolu is being tried in the case based on a complaint from President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, demanding a prison sentence of 11 years and 8 months and a political ban.

According to NTV reports, the former CHP leader was greeted by a crowded group before the situation at the Ankara courthouse.

On November 18, Kldarolu posted a video on his

To monitor the situation, CHP Chairman Özgür zel, Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yava, Fatherland Party Chairman Muharrem İnce, Victory Party Chairman mit zda, Kldarolu's wife, their children and Aye Ate, the wife of politician Sinan Ate, who lost her life in the assassination, also went to the courthouse.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem Mamolu did not attend the case because he attended a panel in Germany.

What is the basis of the case?

Kldarolu's lawyer, Celal Çelik, defined the case as “a case of insult based on Erdoan's complaint.”

It was learned that the case in question was filed after the period from December 17 to 25 due to statements made by Kldarolu towards then Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

The period from December 17 to 25 refers to the period during which the AK-Glen party structure conflict, which was defined by some in Turkey as a corruption operation and by others as an attempt to overthrow the government and started with the National Intelligence Organization (MT) on February 7, 2011, was made official.

On the morning of December 17, 2013, many people accused of “corruption, abuse of power, fraudulent tenders and illegality” were taken into custody on the instructions of the prosecutor at the time, Celal Kara and Mehmet Yzge.

The operation was coordinated by Zekeriya Öz, then Deputy Prosecutor General of Istanbul, Barış Güler, son of then Interior Minister Muammer Güler, Salih Kaan Çağlayan, son of Economy Minister Zafer Ağlayan. , Abdullah Ouz Bayraktar, the son of Minister of Environment and Urbanization Erdoan Bayraktar, Halkbank General Director Sleyman Aslan, businessmen Ali Aaolu, Reza Zarrab and the Minister of Fatih Municipality. 89 people, including Mustafa Demir, were arrested.

Then-Prime Minister Erdoan viewed the investigation as a political operation targeting the government and the economy.

What did he say in his defense?

According to Evrensel's information, Kldarolu began his defense with the following statement: “I did not come here to commit a crime, but to record the crimes committed and write a note in history.”

The former CHP leader said: “I think the reason why the charges were filed and why I appeared in court is because I called Erdoan 'Baalan, thief and lessor.' First of all, I would like to say that I have no regrets for expressing these facts, which are proven by evidence. How happy I am, in court, “I did not escape the 'crime of corruption'”, he added.

“Luckily for me, I did not appear before you as 'a thief accused of embezzlement who violated the rights of an orphan'. And once again, how lucky for me, Mr. Judge, not to having appeared before you as a 'betrayal' I appeared before you, Mr. Judge, because I called a thief a thief.

Arguing that Turkey was so indebted that it had to make territorial concessions, Kldarolu claimed that the Erdoan administration would make concessions on Cypriot and Aegean policies.

In his defense, the former main opposition leader also spoke of the shortcomings of the so-called “Table of Six” alliance established for the May 2023 elections.

“During the presidential elections, the nationalists and patriots who said: 'I entrust the role of Kldar to my family as by will,' did not cooperate and I made a mistake in believing them,” said Kldarolu and continued:

“I'm sorry, I couldn't explain better the established order and the danger the country is in. I couldn't fight harder against those who committed fraud with fake videos.”

Yılmaz Tun: There are 9 cases and 5 investigations regarding Kldarolu

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tun, in his statement to reporters, also addressed the case against Kldarolu and said that there are currently nine pending cases and five investigations regarding the former CHP leader.

Tun said: “Our esteemed president has been investigated for statements that should not be taken into account and that society would not accept. The files were combined in these speeches that took place in Erdemli in Silifke, and the case continues. We express that our politicians will be profitable if they engage in constructive politics while delivering their speeches. »