Donald Trump may seek dismissal of hush money case as sentencing postponed | US News





A judge postponed sentencing in Donald Trump's hush money case and allowed his lawyers to ask for the case to be dismissed.

This comes after the Manhattan District Attorney said he would not oppose a motion to delay sentencing.

In May, a New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to commit election fraud.

It was the first time an American president had been convicted or charged with a criminal offense.

Trump attempted to hide “hush money” payments to a porn star in the days leading up to the 2016 election.

When Stormy Daniels' sexual affair allegations threatened to disrupt his presidential campaign, Trump ordered his lawyer to pay $130,000 (£102,000) to silence her.

The payment buried the story and he went on to win the presidency.

Trump has denied the accusations and said the affair was politically motivated. He also denied that the sexual relationship took place.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan today delayed sentencing, which was scheduled for Tuesday.

Image: The New York case revolved around payments to Stormy Daniels. Photo: AP

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg's office had asked the judge to postpone all proceedings until Trump finishes his four-year presidency, which begins January 20.

Trump's lawyers say the case should be dismissed because it would create “unconstitutional obstacles” to his ability to govern.

In response to Friday's ruling, a Trump campaign spokesperson said, “The American people have given a mandate to return him to office and settle all remaining witch hunt cases.”

The judge set a Dec. 2 deadline for Trump's lawyers to file their motion, while prosecutors have until Dec. 9 to respond.

He did not set a new sentencing date or indicate when he would rule on a possible motion to dismiss the case.

Trump is now well on his way to freedom

The day may come when Donald Trump is off the hook, but legally that is not the case, although it is a step in that direction.

Donald Trump was no longer expected in New York court next Tuesday to hear his sentence.

Judge Juan Merchan gives Donald Trump indefinite time and a listening ear.

America doesn't sue sitting presidents, and Trump's lawyers say the principle should apply in this case.

In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, they asserted: “Just as a sitting president is completely immune from criminal proceedings, so too is President Trump as a president-elect. »

Dismissal of the case, they said, is necessary to facilitate an orderly transition of power and, failing to do so, would be “particularly destabilizing for the country.”

Trump's lawyers were already arguing that the conviction was invalid because of a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity. Likewise, the judge delayed his decision on this issue.

These developments are not definitive in deciding Trump's legal fate, but at this point in the process, it's what he wants to hear.

All this seems a far cry from the days when he faced four criminal charges. Two of those federal cases involving subversion of the Jan. 6 election and mishandling of classified documents are already close to being resolved.

The state's election fraud prosecution in Georgia is linked to the prosecutor's investigations.

Donald Trump's legal woes may not be completely behind him yet, but he's far on the road to freedom – who would bet against him taking the long road?

The power of the presidency comes with significant personal gain, well beyond politics.

Read more from Sky News: Civil court jury rules Conor McGregor raped woman. Parents pay tribute to their daughter killed by “poisoned” bullets in Laos.

Even before Trump's victory in this month's election, experts believed that a prison sentence was unlikely and that a fine or probation was more likely.

But her resounding victory over Kamala Harris in the US election has made the prospect of jail time or probation even less likely.

Trump, 78, was also indicted last year in three other cases.

One involved his keeping classified documents after leaving office, and the other two focused on alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

A Florida judge threw out the documents case in July, the Georgia elections case is in limbo, and the Justice Department is expected to end the federal elections case because it has a policy not to prosecute a sitting president.

Last week, Trump named his lawyers in the secrecy affair, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, to senior positions within the Justice Department.

When he returns to the White House, Trump will also have the power to end the Georgia and New York cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/judge-postpones-donald-trump-hush-money-sentencing-and-grants-permission-for-lawyers-to-seek-dismissal-13258468 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos