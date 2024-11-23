China is armed and ready for trade war 2.0 with Donald Trump





In the summer of 2018, when former President Donald Trump launched a trade war with Beijing, China's economy was at an all-time high. There has even been talk that the country could soon overtake the United States to become the largest country in the world.

Now, with Trump just months away from returning to office, what seemed like a juggernaut has been significantly diminished. Grappling with challenges linked to real estate, debt and deflation, China does not seem ready to face a new fight.

But appearances can be deceiving.

Armed with an understanding of how the president-elect operates, China's leaders are better equipped to deal with the real possibility that Trump will follow through on his promise to impose tariffs of up to 60 percent on goods sold to United States, according to economists. and analysts, through a combination of business diversification, have targeted retaliation against U.S. businesses and support for domestic consumption.

China has been preparing for this day for some time. The United States is much less important to its trade network (than it used to be), said Dexter Roberts, author of the Trade War newsletter and a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Partly because of the first trade war that continued under President Joe Biden, Beijing, along with Chinese companies, have already actively begun to reduce their trade dependence on the United States. The impact is visible in business data and has been felt at lightning speed.

As recently as 2022, bilateral trade was at an all-time high. But last year, Mexico overtook China as the top exporter of goods to the United States, according to the Commerce Department. China held this position for 20 years before its exports to the United States fell 20% to $427 billion last year.

Just under 30% of Chinese exports went to rich Group of Seven (G7) countries last year, compared with 48% in 2000, according to Matthews Asia. This is why, even though it sells less to the United States, China's share of global exports now stands at 14%, compared to 13% before Trump's first tariffs.

At a press conference on Friday, Wang Shouwen, international trade negotiator and vice minister of Commerce, told reporters: We have the ability to resolve and resist the impact of external shocks.

What is unlikely in China's arsenal of retaliation are large and dramatic measures like the sale of US Treasury bonds (of which China is the second largest holder in the world) or a major devaluation of its currency, the yuan , which lost 12% of its value against the dollar. US dollar over the past three years as growth momentum slowed.

Such drastic measures would not help, Andy Rothman, China strategist at Matthews Asia, told CNN. The Chinese side generally does not tend to retaliate directly in this way.

Don't expect simple retaliation on tariffs, said Liza Tobin, senior director of economics at the Special Competitive Studies Project, a U.S. think tank. Beijing's response will likely be more targeted and asymmetric.

They're already putting pressure on foreign companies operating in China, and they could ratchet up the pressure on U.S. companies, cherry-picking targets they want to force out of the Chinese market anyway, she said.

In September, Beijing announced it was investigating fashion retailer PVH Corp, owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, for refusing to source cotton from the Xinjiang region, where Beijing has been accused of widespread violations of human rights, which could lead to sanctions against an American company with major business interests in China.

Last year, Chinese police raided the Shanghai office of Bain & Company, an American management consultancy, in a move that alarmed the entire American business community.

Shortly after the visit, state media revealed that security authorities had raided several offices of international consultancy Capvision, a consulting firm based in Shanghai and New York.

Economists say retaliation against U.S. companies or agricultural industries would be far more likely than China selling its vast holdings of U.S. Treasuries in response, because the market for them is deep and liquid, and there is no shortage of buyers. . Selling them could also harm Beijing's interests.

The falling value of the yuan could also help Chinese exports if Trump imposes new tariffs, but analysts don't believe that move is feasible either.

Policymakers are unlikely to consider a devaluation to justify the various costs and instead choose other measures, said Sean Callow, senior foreign exchange analyst at ITC Markets.

A sudden devaluation in August 2015 caused turmoil in the stock market, he said. In recent months, the Chinese government has indicated that it wants to build confidence in its stock markets, both for domestic investors and to present China to the world as an attractive investment destination.

She also wants the yuan to be seen as a reliable alternative to the U.S. dollar for central bank reserve managers, especially those rattled by the freezing of Russian assets in the United States and Europe since 2022, Callow said.

China is not the only target of Trump's planned tariffs.

He proposed tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on all imported goods, a significant increase from the current average of 2 percent or, in many cases, zero. He also imposed tariffs of 100 or 200 percent on cars made in Mexico or on products made by companies that shift production from the United States to Mexico.

With tariffs of 60%, a number of economists have calculated that the tax on imports to the United States could cut China's economic growth rate in half (Trump's tariff proposals would also cost more than $2,600 per year to the average American household, according to a separate analysis by the Peterson Institute.)

But China, a country of 1.4 billion people, also has a huge domestic consumer market that it can tap into if it plays its cards right.

The best response Beijing can make to the tariffs is to put its own house in order, restoring confidence among Chinese entrepreneurs, who account for 90% of urban employment and most of the innovation, he said. Rothman said. This would boost consumer confidence, leading to stronger domestic consumption, mitigating the impact of weak exports to the United States.

Last month, the National Bureau of Statistics announced that the economy slowed further between July and September, weighed down by weak consumption caused in part by ongoing problems in the property market. Gross domestic product increased 4.6% over this three-month period compared to a year ago. The government is targeting growth of around 5%.

The Chinese economy is grappling with a range of problems. After a summer of dismal data, Chinese leader Xi Jinping finally decided to move forward with a much-needed stimulus package, primarily focused on monetary measures, in the last week of September. Other measures, which disappointed many, were announced at the beginning of the month.

Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Bank, wrote in a recent research report that bigger measures may have to wait until Trump's tariffs are announced, which could happen as soon as he takes office in January.

If exports collapse, policymakers will have no choice but to step up stimulus measures at the next level and housing policy will be the key to watch. But history suggests that Beijing tends to react to the real situation in a non-preventive way, he said.

