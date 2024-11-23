United, we will rise even higher! : Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails landslide victory in 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the NDA's victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections as a victory for development and good governance and added that united, we will rise even higher. Development wins! Good governance wins! United, we will rise even higher! Sincere gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic tenure in the NDA. This affection and warmth is unprecedented. I assure people that our Alliance will continue to work for the progress of Maharashtra. I have Maharashtra! he wrote in an article on X (officially Twitter). The BJP-led Mahayuti is heading for a landslide victory in Maharashtra as the alliance is expected to win around 218 seats while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is leading in 54 seats. As the count continues, the BJP appears ahead in 124 of the 149 seats it contested, translating to a staggering strike rate of 83%. Modi said the NDA's efforts for the people have resonated everywhere. I thank the people of various states for blessing the NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned to realize their dreams and aspirations, he said. He also thanked the NDA workers for their efforts on the ground. I am proud of every NDA Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground. They worked hard, went among the people and developed our good governance agenda, he wrote. The Prime Minister also congratulated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance for its victory in Jharkhand, tagging Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who led the INDIA bloc coalition in the state. In his message, Modi emphasized that the BJP will always be at the forefront in championing people's issues. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also congratulated his party for its big victory in the state. Heartfelt congratulations to the people of Maharashtra for the historic victory of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in the Assembly elections! Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi Ji, the BJP-Mahayuti has always prioritized development and remains committed to the holistic progress of Maharashtra and the aspirations of its people. I strongly believe that the dual-engine government, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Modi Ji, will accelerate the growth of the state to greater heights. Additionally, I express my sincere gratitude to the volunteer organizations who worked tirelessly during the elections to raise voter awareness, he wrote in an article on X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/india/story/maharashtra-elections-2024-pm-narendra-modi-narendra-modi-maharashtra-assembly-elections-mahayuti-mva-nda-jharkhand-bypolls-hemant-soren-454834-2024-11-23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos