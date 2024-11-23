The Chinese charm offensive and the renewed influence of Xi Jinping

On November 15, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, while the next day he met with US President Joe Biden . Xi had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan in October, which was followed by a meeting between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Monday. Around the same time, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shook hands with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, in Vientiane, Laos.

After a breakthrough in border negotiations with India ahead of the Kazan summit, where the two nations disengaged at Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh, President Xi in Lima asked Japan to properly handle the history and the question of Taiwan and called on the two Asian neighbors to safeguard free trade, unhindered production and smooth functioning of supply chains. Addressing the outgoing US president, he said China-US relations are the most important in the world and how they get along “will have an impact on the rest of the world”.

With India, negotiations on the resumption of direct flights and the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage are being studied; Meanwhile, China has decided to gradually lift a ban imposed last year on Japanese seafood after Tokyo decided to discharge treated wastewater from the crippled Fukuyama nuclear power plant into the sea. Additionally, according to the Japanese statement, Ishiba asked Xi to release Japanese nationals detained in China.

On engagements with the United States, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters after the Biden-Xi meeting on the sidelines of APEC that the two leaders have conducted a lot of business in areas where we [the US and China] are making progress and in areas where there are profound differences. And both sides have not hesitated to engage in more direct and difficult conversations where both sides disagree.

In his previous article, the author advised China to opt for cooperation over assertiveness if Beijing is to overcome a short-term slowdown and the long-term middle-income trap. Sluggish consumption, the real estate collapse and falling household spending, as well as stock market volatility, have marred the Chinese economy.

Amidst all this was the US presidential election, won by Republican Donald Trump. Trump's first term saw the start of the trade war with China, and during his campaign for his second term, Trump was vocal in favor of increased tariffs on imports from China , while claiming to increase them by up to 60%. On the other hand, as the author observed in one of his previous articles, Biden may view a competitive but somehow understanding relationship with China as the legacy of his presidential term. So even though Xi says he will work with Trump, he had final discussions with Biden on conflicts ranging from cybercrime to trade, Taiwan, the South China Sea and Russia.

Additionally, in line with Logan Act restrictions, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba said his requested face-to-face meeting with United States President-elect Donald Trump could not take place. . This meeting could have been vital, because the American isolationist policy under Donald Trump has been a source of concern for Washington's traditional partners, whether in Europe or Asia.

The Trump presidency brings uncertainty to China and Japan, with both economies facing difficult times. Slow growth and an aging economy have affected the second and third largest economies, but the impact of COVID-19 has not yet disappeared. Additionally, the outgoing Democratic administration may seek to gain a foothold before Trump begins his second term; To be sure, Democrats' general distrust of Trump's leadership is well known.

So, without normative judgment and without prejudging Trump 2.0, at least from the point of view of the Biden administration, China and Japan, a quote from Francis Bacon fits the situation: all colors will match in the dark .

The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Firstpost.