



ISLAMABAD, Nov 23: Pakistani authorities on Saturday began closing major entry points into the national capital Islamabad, a day ahead of a planned protest march by the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan made a “final call” to the protest, calling on his supporters to march to Islamabad to demand the release of all PTI prisoners, including himself; the recognition of his supposed victory in the elections of February 8; and the annulment of the 26th constitutional amendment which changed the process of appointing judges and the chief justice. The National Highways and Highways Authority announced the closure of the M-1 and M-2 highways, as well as other key routes, citing repair works. . The M-1 and M-2 roads, connecting Peshawar and Lahore to Islamabad, are critical routes often used by protesters heading towards the capital. To beef up security, the federal government summoned paramilitary personnel from Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) to help police maintain law and order in the capital. As an additional security measure, the federal administration evacuated all student hostels in the city on Friday. The Punjab government also implemented Section 144 across the province from November 23 to November. 25, prohibiting demonstrations, public gatherings, rallies and sit-ins. Similarly, Section 144 has been in force in Islamabad since November 18. The federal government has also summoned the paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) to be deployed in the capital to help the police maintain peace. Despite the heightened security and restrictions, the PTI remained persistent in continuing its protest march and subsequent sit-in to press its demands. Khan, 72, has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was ousted in a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been detained in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison since last year and faces, according to his gone, to more than 200 cases; has been granted bail for some of them, convicted for others, and hearings are underway for others. Khan's party won the highest number of seats in the February general elections despite contesting as independents, as the party was denied an electoral symbol and the PTI chief has already alleged that the Muslim League of The ruling Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), had “stolen the mandate” to take power at the federal level. The PML-N-led coalition government – ​​already tense since Khan's ouster in 2022 – has become even more tense in recent times. (PTI)

