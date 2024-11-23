'Development and good governance win' PM Modi on NDA's landslide victory in Maharashtra

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti coalition in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. “Development wins! Good governance wins! United, we will rise even higher!” the Prime Minister said in a series of messages on X.

“Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra…especially the youth and women of the state…for this historic tenure in the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled,” he said. -he declared.

“I assure people that our alliance will continue to work for the progress of Maharashtra. Jai Maharashtra!”

The Prime Minister also thanked the party members for their support and efforts. “They worked hard, went among the people and developed our good governance program.”

Mahayuti on course for resounding victory in Maharashtra; he leads in 233 of the state's 288 Assembly seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is leading with only 50 seats.

Mr Modi also briefly published an article on the outcome of the elections in Jharkhand, which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is set to lose to the Congress-led INDIA bloc. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, an ally of the Congress at the state and central levels, is leading in 57 of the 81 seats and the NDA in 23.

“I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support. We will always be at the forefront to raise people's issues and work for the state,” the Prime Minister said, also praising the JMM and the ruling alliance for their victory. .

BJP victory in Maharashtra

The BJP is poised for its best individual performance in a Maharashtra Assembly election, a result that underlines its return to dominance in the western state.

And with the seats won by the Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar factions of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, the Mahayuti will become the first to cross the 200 seat mark in the state.

But now, with the outcome decided, the focus will be on who becomes the next chief minister: Will Mr Shinde continue or Devendra Fadnavis, who first held the post from 2014 to 2019, will return does he?

Or will there be a twist in the story?

Shinde and Fadnavis have, at least in public, insisted that the decision would be taken amicably by all members of the BJP-led alliance. Whether this will indeed be the case will be revealed soon.

Location of Jharkhand

In the mineral-rich, tribal-dominated state, the Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress government registered a big victory. The BJP took an early lead after vote counting began at 8 a.m., but Mr. Soren's JMM, which said it was confident of victory, fought back slowly and steadily.

