PM Modi hails NDA victory in Maharashtra





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the JMM-led alliance for its performance in Jharkhand. The Prime Minister also thanked the people of Jharkhand for their support to the NDA Alliance, saying that the BJP will always be at the forefront in raising the issues of the citizens. In a message on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront in raising people's problems and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for its performance in the state. » In the Jharkhand Assembly elections, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India, the JMM has won 15 seats so far and the Congress has won six seats and was leading in 10. The Rashtriya Janata Dal led by Lalu Prasad Yadav won just one seat and was ahead in three. The alliance should thus form the government of this eastern state. Meanwhile, the NDA performed spectacularly in Maharashtra as it retained power in the key state under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In an unprecedented verdict, the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP, would cross the 200 mark in the 288-member House. PM Modi further said, “Development wins! Good governance wins! United, we will rise even higher! Sincere gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic term in the NDA. This affection and warmth is unprecedented. I assure people that our Alliance will continue to work for the progress of Maharashtra. The Prime Minister also hailed the NDA's victory in the Assembly by-elections held in various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. “I am proud of every NDA Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground. They worked hard, went among the people and developed our good governance agenda,” the Prime Minister added. “The efforts of the NDA for the people are echoed everywhere! I thank the citizens of various states for blessing the NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned to realize their dreams and aspirations ” he said. Learn more Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Maha wins for Mahayuti, focus on who will become CM? Live Election Results 2024 Live | 'Development wins': PM Modi on NDA's landslide victory in Maharashtra, congratulates JMM+ on Jharkhand victory

