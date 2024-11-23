Donald Trump announces wave of new appointments: full list





President-elect Donald Trump capped a turbulent week with a slew of new nominees, including a key architect of Project 2025 and another Fox News contributor, for the highest posts in his administration.

Trump already posted a loss this week after his pick for U.S. attorney general, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his candidacy following immense pressure and allegations of sexual misconduct made his nomination virtually untenable.

Trump quickly announced former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his replacement choice, which received far more support and acclaim, even from critics.

On Friday, the president-elect nominated several new nominees for positions, including secretaries of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Treasury and Labor; director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC); and general surgeon, among others.

United States President-elect Donald Trump attends the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket, November 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. Here's a full list of Trump's new appointments… U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends a tour of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. Here is a complete list of Trump's new appointments. More from Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump announced Alex Wong as Assistant to the President and Deputy Senior National Security Advisor, and Dr. Sebastian Gorka as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism.

He also announced Scott Turner as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Perhaps the most significant nomination was that of Scott Bessent, founder of the investment firm Key Square Group, as Treasury secretary. Bessent was a strong supporter of Trump's tariff plan and also served as an economic adviser to Trump's presidential campaign, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.

During an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo earlier this month, Bessent said Trump would herald a “golden age of the economy for the next four years.”

Trump highlighted Bessent as a “strong advocate of the America First agenda” and “a long-time champion of Main Street America and American industry” in an emailed statement to Newsweek.

Scott Bessent speaks at the National Conservative Conference in Washington DC, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Bessent, founder of the investment firm Key Square Group, has been nominated to be Secretary of the Treasury. Scott Bessent speaks at the National Conservative Conference in Washington DC, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Bessent, founder of the investment firm Key Square Group, has been nominated to be Secretary of the Treasury. Dominic Gwinn / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP via Getty

The most notable appointment, however, was that of Russell Thurlow Vought, a key architect of Project 2025, as Director of Management and Budget (OMB). Vought had served in Trump's first administration, which Trump highlighted in his announcement.

“We will restore our nation's financial health and unleash the American people to new levels of prosperity and ingenuity. I look forward to working with you again, Russ,” Trump wrote in his statement.

Vought would lead the White House budget office, where he worked during Trump's first term, but this time his appointment is likely to raise concerns because of his central role in creating the controversial 2025 plan, which Trump repeatedly disavowed and rejected during his campaign.

Project 2025 was developed by the conservative Heritage Foundation and would aim for a total transformation of the federal government.

Russell Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, listens during a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House May 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Vought, a key project for 2025… Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought listens during a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House May 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Vought, a key architect of the project 2025, was appointed Director of Management and Budget (OMB). More from Alex Wong/Getty Images

The ambitious plan calls for a drastic expansion of presidential powers and several highly controversial social policies, such as removing the abortion pill mifepristone from the market, removing some free speech protections for technology companies and ban on pornography.

Following Pete Hegseth as his choice for secretary of defense, Trump named another Fox News personality, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, as his choice for surgeon general of the United States. Nesheiwat is a practicing physician who has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and has treated thousands of Americans.

Trump praised her “expertise and leadership,” citing his collaboration with her on Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. plan to develop and deliver the COVID-19 vaccine – something Trump had been reluctant to do. address during his 2024 campaign after taking credit for it on several occasions. after leaving the White House in 2021.

Nesheiwat's sister, Julia Nesheiwat, had served under the previous Trump administration as a homeland security adviser.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat and philanthropist Jaclyn Stapp attend the 10th annual NAMIWalks NYC at South Street Seaport on May 7, 2016 in New York City. Nesheiwat is Trump's choice for US surgeon general. Dr. Janette Nesheiwat and philanthropist Jaclyn Stapp attend the 10th annual NAMIWalks NYC at South Street Seaport on May 7, 2016 in New York City. Nesheiwat is Trump's choice for US surgeon general. Ryan Liu/Getty Images

Trump made another health care-related choice by nominating former Florida Rep. Dr. Dave Weldon as CDC director, citing Weldon's 40 years of experience in health care as well as in the service in the army.

Weldon served on the Labor/Health and Human Services (HHS) Appropriations Subcommittee and worked for HHS and CDC Accountability on Policy and Budgeting as well as Oversight and Control Committee hearings. government reform during his term in Congress.

“Given the current chronic health crisis in our country, the CDC must step up its efforts and correct the mistakes of the past to focus on disease prevention,” Trump said in announcing Weldon, indicating what he expects from the CDC. former representative.

Additionally, Trump announced Dr. Marty Makary, a physician and frequent medical commentator who has written for Newsweek, the Wall Street Journal and Time and appeared on CNN, NBC and Fox News.

Makary supported the lab leak theory of the origins of COVID-19, testifying before Congress that it was “obvious” that the virus came from a Chinese laboratory. Makary has increased his prominence as an expert during the pandemic, despite having no experience in virology.

“The reason this is a problem is because it's embarrassing that we funded the lab,” Makary told House representatives in March 2023. “If we hadn't funded the lab, 100% of the Americans would say it's obvious, it's a no-brainer.”

Trump nominated Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer as labor secretary, which would have continued to shrink the already narrow Republican majority in the House of Representatives had she not already lost re-election to from Rep.-elect Janelle Bynum, a Democrat.

Trump said in a statement that Chavez-DeRemer “has worked tirelessly with business and labor to strengthen America's workforce and support the hardworking men and women of America.”

