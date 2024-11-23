Investigation into Imran Khan's role in Liaquat Bagh protest case enters second phase – Pakistan





Pakistan

Investigation into Imran Khan's role in Liaquat Bagh protest case enters second phase

The team prepared more than 15 questions for Khan

Published on: Saturday November 23, 2024 1:52:36 PM PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The second phase of investigation into the Liaquat Bagh protest case involving PTI founder Imran Khan has begun.

According to sources, today is the third day of Imran Khan's remand. His cell in Adiala jail has been declared a part of the New Town police station and the security of the cell is under the control of the Rawalpindi police.

Sources within the jail revealed that a team led by SP Rawalpindi Raja Haseeb, along with DSP Legal Raja Inayat and inspector Rashid Kiyani, had arrived at Adiala jail for the investigation.

The team prepared more than 15 questions for Khan, based on the interrogations of 23 suspects previously arrested and remanded in connection with the case.

The investigation team also collected files of people who met Imran Khan in jail and in the courtroom. Additionally, they collected speeches by PTI leaders and social media posts, as well as CCTV footage related to the case.

The team is likely to question Khan over his September 28 call, which led to violent protests in Rawalpindi.

They should ask him his position on the violent protests organized by local PTI leaders like Simabiah Tahir, and what his position was on accusations of inciting violence.

Additionally, investigators will likely question Khan about his communications with certain people and whether he encouraged his party members to break the law, including inciting protests in violation of Article 144.

