Turks Erdogan hails courageous ICC arrest warrants against Israeli leaders

Move would jeopardize US goals, end hope for two-state solution, says former US envoy

SHILO, West Bank: After a record expansion of Israeli settlement activity, some settlement advocates in the occupied West Bank are turning to Donald Trump to realize his dream of imposing sovereignty over the area seen by Palestinians as the heart of a future state . The West Bank has been transformed by the rapid growth of Jewish settlements since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to lead a far-right nationalist coalition two years ago. Meanwhile, an explosion of settler violence led to U.S. sanctions.

In recent weeks, Israeli flags have flown on hilltops claimed by some settlers in the West Bank's Jordan Valley, reinforcing concerns among many local Palestinians about greater control of these areas. Some settlers prayed for Trump's victory before the election.

We have high hopes. They were even optimistic to a certain extent, said Yisrael Medad, an activist and writer who supports Israel's absorption of the West Bank, speaking to Reuters about Trump's victory in the house he has lived in for more than four decades in the settlement of Shiloh in the West Bank. The settlers celebrated Trump's appointment of a group of officials known for their pro-Israel views, including Ambassador Mike Huckabee, an evangelical Christian who has said the West Bank is not under occupation and prefers the term communities to that of colonies. And over the past month, Israeli government ministers and settler advocates who have cultivated ties to the American Christian right have increasingly pushed in their public comments the once-fringe idea of ​​restoring sovereignty to the West Bank. The Netanyahu government has not announced any official decision on this matter. A spokesperson for Netanyahu's office declined to comment for this story. It is by no means certain that Trump will support a move that would jeopardize Washington's strategic ambition for a broader deal under the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which , like most countries in the world, rejects Israeli sovereignty in the world. West Bank.

Trump's desire to expand the Abraham Accords will be a top priority, said Dennis Ross, a former Middle East negotiator for the Democratic and Republican administrations, based on his own assessment of Trump's foreign policy considerations.

There is no way the Saudis would seriously consider joining the group if Israel formally absorbs the West Bank, he said. Annexation would bury any hope of a two-state solution creating an independent Palestine and also complicate efforts to resolve more than a year of war in Gaza that has spilled over into neighboring Lebanon. During his first term, Trump moved the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and ended Washington's long-standing position that the settlements are illegal. But, in 2020, his plan to create a Palestinian state along existing borders derailed Netanyahu's efforts for Israeli sovereignty over the region.

The president-elect has not revealed his plans for the region. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt did not respond to questions about the policy, saying only that he would restore peace by force to the world. Nonetheless, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, one of the government's most prominent pro-settler ministers, said last week that he hoped Israel could absorb the West Bank as early as next year with support from the Trump administration.

Israel Ganz, president of the Yesha Council, a group that brings together Jewish municipalities in the West Bank, said in an interview that he hoped the Trump administration would let the Israeli government move forward.

Ganz led a prayer session for Trump's victory at the ruins of an ancient Byzantine basilica in Shiloh ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

We prayed that God would lead to better days for the people of the United States of America and for Israel, he said. Shilo is a popular stop for visiting U.S. politicians, including Huckabee and Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for secretary of defense.

Last week, Huckabee told Arutz Sheva, an Israeli media outlet aligned with Smotrichs' religious Zionist movement, that any decision on annexation would be up to the Israeli government. Huckabee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wasel Abu Yousef, a senior official in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said such action by the Israeli government would not change the truth that this is Palestinian land.



SURROUNDED

Along with the neighboring settlement of Eli, Shilo lies near the center of the West Bank, an hour from Jerusalem along Route 60, a smooth highway that contrasts sharply with the rutted roads that connect Palestinian urban areas.

Bashar Al-Qaryouti, a Palestinian activist from the neighboring village of Qaryut, said the expansion of Shilo and Eli had surrounded Palestinian villages in the central West Bank.

Al-Qaryouti described an increase in the number of settlers building without waiting for official Israeli government documents, a trend also noted by Peace Now, an Israeli activist group that tracks settlement issues.

This is happening on the ground, Al-Qaryouti told Reuters by telephone. Areas of the central West Bank are now under settler control.

The West Bank, which many in Israel call Judea and Samaria after the ancient biblical terms for the area, is a kidney-shaped region approximately 100 km (60 miles) long and 50 km (30 miles) wide that has been at the heart of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict since its capture by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War. Most countries consider the region occupied territory and consider settlements illegal under international law, a position confirmed by the highest UN court in July.

About 750,000 Palestinians were displaced with the creation of Israel in 1948, according to UN estimates. The West Bank is claimed by the Palestinians as the core of a future independent state, alongside the Mediterranean enclave of Gaza to the south.

But the spread of Jewish settlements, which have mushroomed in the West Bank since the Oslo interim peace accords 30 years ago, has transformed the region.

Revered as the site of the tabernacle erected by the ancient Israelites after their return from exile in Egypt and kept there for 300 years, modern Shiloh was created in the 1970s and has the feel of a gated community with quiet streets and neat suburban homes. Its population in 2022 was around 5,000 people.

For supporters of Jewish settlements, the biblical connection is what gives them the right to be there, regardless of international law.

Even though the Byzantines, Romans, Mamluks and Ottomans ruled there, it was our land, Medad said.

This is why settlement advocates reject the term annexation, which they say suggests the taking of foreign territory. Settlement construction in the West Bank has reached record levels in 2023. Since the start of the war in Gaza last October, a series of new roads and earthworks have visibly changed the appearance of the region's hills.

Critics of the Biden administration have done nothing to stop it. At the same time, Jewish settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank has intensified, including around Shiloh, drawing international condemnation and US and European sanctions, as recently as this week, against individuals seen as having played an important role.

Settler leaders, including Ganz, say violence has no place in their movement. The settler movement has argued that they provide security for the rest of Israel through their presence in areas near Palestinian towns.

IRREVERSIBLE FACT

A series of steps have been taken to consolidate Israel's position in the West Bank since Netanyahu's government came to power with a coalition agreement stipulating that the Jewish people have a natural right to the Land of Israel.

We are changing a lot of things on the ground to ensure that Israel is also present in Judea and Samaria, said Ohad Tal, chairman of Smotrich's parliamentary faction, speaking next to a red Trump MAGA hat on a shelf in his office in the Knesset.

An entire mechanism was built to effectively apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, in order to make the presence and maintenance of the Jewish presence irreversible.

Many settlement-related functions previously run by the military have been handed over to the Settlements Administration, a civilian body reporting directly to Finance Minister Smotrich, which has an additional Defense Ministry portfolio that gives it responsibility to manage the West Bank.

In 2024, nearly 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares) were declared Israeli state land, a classification that facilitates settlement construction, the largest annual growth on record and representing half of all areas declared Israeli state land. the state over the past three decades, according to Peace. Now said in a report in October.

At least 43 new settler outposts have been established in the past year, compared with an average of fewer than seven per year since 1996, according to a separate Peace Now analysis.

Outposts, often satellites of existing settlements atop nearby hills that allow the original location to expand, have been served by miles of new roads and other infrastructure. Often built illegally under Israeli law, the Yesha Council said nearly 70 of them had received government support this year.

It's smart because it looks boring, said Ziv Stahl, director of Yesh Din, another Israeli group that monitors the settlements. They are not legislating now saying we annex the West Bank, they are just doing it.