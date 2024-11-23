Maharashtra Assembly Poll Results: PM Modi hails Mahayuti's big victory, calls it a victory of good governance





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the people of Maharashtra for giving the Mahayuti alliance a landslide victory in National Assembly electionscalling it a triumph of “development” and “good governance”. In an article on the state, for a historic tenure in the NDA. This affection and warmth is unprecedented. WATCH ALL ASSEMBLY POLL RESULTS UPDATES HERE PM Modi's message on X. The Mahayuti alliance, according to the latest updates, was heading towards a landslide victory, leading with over 220 seats out of 288 against the Maha Vikas Aghadi. According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, the BJP has so far won 55 seats and is leading in 78 other seats, while the Shiv Sena has won 27 seats and is ahead in 29 seats, while the NCP in won 25 and is in the lead. out of 16 seats. Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly were held on November 20 and the votes are being counted today, November 23. The mandate of the current Assembly will end on November 26. Among the major BJP candidates, who were leading or had won their respective seats, included state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was leading in the Nagpur South West seat by a margin of over 33,000 votes. Besides, BJP leader Nitesh Rane retained Kankavli assembly seat in Sindhudurg district with a margin of 58,007 votes, state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar won the Colaba seat by 48,581 and Shivendraraje Bhonsle won the Satara seat by a significant margin of 1,42,124 votes. . Published by: Lavanie Sudeep Published on: November 23, 2024

